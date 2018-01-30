《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chang wins Taiwanese showdown with Lee

2018-01-30 03:00

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Chang Kai-chen yesterday won the Taiwanese showdown on the first day of the Taiwan Open at the Heping Sports Complex in Taipei, while Chinese second seed Zhang Shuai fell to a shock defeat.

World No. 273 Chang defeated Taiwanese wild-card Lee Ya-hsuan, ranked No. 384, 7-5, 6-2 in 72 minutes in the first round of the singles.

In the first ever meeting of the Taiwanese players on the WTA Tour, Chang saved three of seven break points and converted seven of 10, winning 66 of the 114 points contested, despite racking up eight double faults.

In the second round Chang is due to face fifth seed Yulia Putintseva, who survived a hard-fought second set to overcome Junri Namigata of Japan 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour, 36 minutes.

“It’s better than to lose the first match of the tournament,” the world No. 51 told the WTA Web site when asked about the pressure of opening the tournament.

Former French Open quarter-finalist Putintseva saved one of three break points and converted five of 11, winning 75 of the 133 points contested.

“I think I was moving pretty good today. I was trying to play my game, play rallies, trying to finish when I can. In the end, it worked good for me,” she said.

Second seed Zhang, the Chinese world No. 34, fell to a shock 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Ukrainian world No. 85 Kateryna Kozlova in 77 minutes.

Also advancing yesterday were Kazakh sixth seed Zarina Diyas, Monica Niculescu of Romania and China’s Duan Ying-ying.

Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching is due to begin her defense of the doubles title she won with elder sister Latisha Chan at the Heping Sports Complex today.

Chan Hao-ching has teamed up with Hungarian Timea Babos, who is fresh from claiming the Australian Open doubles title with Kristina Mladenovic last week.

The top seeds are due to face Anna Blinkova of Russia and Magda Linette of Poland in the first round.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES