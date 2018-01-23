《TAIPEI TIMES》 Line character helps with interviews before clinics

2018-01-23 03:00

IMPROVED COMMUNICATIONS: More than 4,000 people have already added Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Wan Hsiao-fang Line app account as a friend

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital has turned to a computerized character and the Line app to help improve interaction with patients.

The character, named Wan Hsiao-fang （萬小芳）, was designed to resemble a woman in her 30s who has an extensive knowledge of the hospital and common health problems, who can help patients make appointments and solicit information about their symptoms before they visit the hospital.

Outpatients usually have to wait to see a doctor, which gives them time to answer Wan Hsiao-fang’s questions about their symptoms, hospital information center deputy chief Hsu Chun-kung （許權廣） said.

As some patients complain that doctors spend more time on their computer during consultations than they do looking at the patient, Wan Hsiao-fang can send patient information to the doctor in advance, saving doctors the time they would usually spend asking about symptoms, Hsu said.

Taipei Medical University （TMU）, which manages the hospital, has put a lot of effort into developing artificial intelligence for the healthcare sector in recent years, and Wan Hsiao-fang is the result of such efforts, TMU president Lin Chien-huang （林建煌） said.

Lin said he hoped that interdisciplinary cooperation between research facilities, physicians and biotechnology companies would expand to international cooperation.

The hospital introduced its character’s Line account （Line ID: @AI.WFH） last month, and about 4,250 people have added the account as a friend on Line and asked many questions since it was introduced, while telephone inquiries have fallen by 18 percent over the same period , Hsu said.

TMU vice president Wu Chieh-hsi （吳介信） said computer programming has been made a compulsory subject for medical students to help them learn to integrate knowledge from other disciplines.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES