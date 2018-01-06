《TAIPEI TIMES》 CSBC to build two ocean research ships: ministry

2018-01-06 03:00

EXPLORATION: As the government commissioned three vessels, the CSBC chairman urged more, saying that Taiwan has an insufficient understanding of its marine surroundings

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Shipbuilder CSBC Corp, Taiwan （CSBC, 台船） is to start constructing the nation’s two new ocean research vessels, with an expected completion date in the middle of next year, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee （陳良基） announced yesterday.

With the Executive Yuan having budgeted NT$1.6 billion （US$54 million）, the ministry commissioned the company to build three new ocean research vessels, with two 500-tonne vessels to be constructed first, Chen said at an inauguration ceremony at the company’s plant in Keelung.

The other 1,000-tonne vessel is to be built later, he said, adding that the vessels would replace the Ocean Researcher I, Ocean Researcher II and Ocean Researcher III, which are worn out after three decades of use.

The vessels are to be equipped with dynamic positioning systems, multibeam echosounders and ultrashort baseline underwater positioning systems, which can help to precisely identify and measure underwater objects, the ministry said in a news release.

CSBC chairman Cheng Wen-lon （鄭文隆） affirmed the company’s ability to build the ships, at a time when shipbuilders worldwide are facing difficulties.

There were 934 active shipbuilders around the world in 2008, but the number dropped to 358 shipyards as of July last year, Cheng said.

Cheng hopes the ministry can commit more resources to the nation’s marine technology industry, he told the minister.

“We have committed a lot to developing space technology, but outer space is far away,” he said, adding that the nation has an insufficient understanding of its marine surroundings.

The ministry plans to recruit more researchers, Chen said, adding that technology for underwater archeology and devices for measuring and inspecting underwater will soon be in greater demand.

The ministry plans to build a fleet of ocean research vessels: the three newly commissioned vessels, the 2,000-tonne Legend research vessel and a 3,000-tonne vessel, it said.

While Ocean Researcher I, Ocean Researcher II and Ocean Researcher III are now managed by National Taiwan University, National Taiwan Ocean University and National Sun Yat-sen University, the five new vessels would be managed by the National Applied Research Laboratories, the ministry said.

Construction of the Legend, which had been slated for completion by the end of last year, has been delayed, allegedly due to Singaporean builder Triyards Marine Services becoming embroiled in a financial crisis, which was exposed last year.

Officials are now confirming the documentation of the Legend, which should be completed in five to 10 days, Taiwan Oceanic Research Institute director Wang Chao-chang （王兆璋） said, adding that it would take another six to seven days for the vessel to sail from the shipyard in Vietnam to Taiwan.

The institute has finished the initial design of the 3,000-tonne vessel, but will only invite bids for its construction much later, he said.

Under the government’s policy of making indigenous vessels, local developers should hone their techniques and reputation for making world-class vessels in the shortest period, Wang said, adding that building research vessels is not an easy task.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES