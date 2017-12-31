《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taoyuan authorities seize 24 tonnes of egg products

2017-12-31 03:00

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taoyuan Department of Public Health has seized 24,178kg of liquid egg products made by CJ-Taian Co （萇記泰安）, the nation’s second-largest egg company, which is suspected of mixing expired eggs with fresh ones.

Officials from the department, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau on Thursday inspected CJ-Taian’s factory and found that it was mixing eggs that expired between Dec. 14 and Tuesday into liquid egg products.

As of yesterday, 311.5kg of the products have been recalled, they said.

A total of 174 cans （1kg per can） of egg whites, 157 cans （1kg per can） of egg yolks and 20 bags （10kg per bag） of egg whites — totaling 531kg of liquid eggs — were seized for further investigation.

Most of the company’s eggs and liquid egg products were sold to in-store bakeries at major hypermarkets, as well as stand-alone bakeries in Taoyuan, they said.

The company is suspected of recycling expired eggs from hypermarkets and reselling or repurposing them, investigators said.

“The company repackaged the expired eggs, used the repackaging date as the production date with an effective period of 15 days and resold the eggs,” Taoyuan prosecutor Wang Yi-wen （王以文） said.

CJ-Taian owner Lee Chun-ming （李春明） said the company did not “recycle” eggs and that it only accepted refunds for expired eggs.

Lee was on Friday released on bail of NT$3 million （US$100,509） after being questioned on suspicion of fraud and document forgery.

The company has been ordered to suspend operations pending an investigation, the department said.

Bakeries that have purchased the problematic liquid egg products should stop using them, or face fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million according to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation （食品安全衛生管理法）, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES