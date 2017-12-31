《TAIPEI TIMES》 Mercury to fall over New Year holiday

2017-12-31 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Temperatures over the New Year holiday period are expected to fall to as low as 14°C with the arrival of a cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

A continental cold air mass is expected to lower temperatures today, with temperatures expected to drop further later in the day and early on New Year’s Day across the nation, the agency said.

The bureau urged people planning to attend outdoor New Year’s Eve countdown parties or national flag-raising ceremonies to dress accordingly for the low temperatures.

Daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan today are forecast to reach up to 16°C, and hover between 20°C and 25°C in other areas of the nation, the bureau forecast.

The cold air mass is expected to drop temperatures to between 14°C and 15°C in Yilan County and areas north of Tainan, and to between 16°C and 17°C in Kaohsiung and Pingtung, Hualien and Taitung counties tonight and early tomorrow, the bureau said.

Temperatures are expected to rise on New Year’s Day to between 18°C and 21°C in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien, and to between 23°C and 26°C in other areas of the nation, it added.

An alert for heavy rain in mountainous areas of New Taipei City, Yilan and Keelung was issued yesterday, the agency said.

Yesterday’s lowest temperature was 14.6°C, recorded in Chiayi County early in the morning, with temperatures in other areas of the nation ranging from 16°C to 19°C, it added.

Separately yesterday, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said two celestial events are expected to brighten the skies next week: the biggest full moon of the year and the Quadrantid meteor shower.

The largest full moon of the year is to be visible on Tuesday, and the best time to see it is either before dawn or after dusk, it said.

The Quadrantids are expected to peak early on Thursday morning, with up to 110 meteors per hour expected to be visible, it added.

While there is likely to be interference from moonlight, chances of seeing a good number of shooting stars are still high, the museum said, adding that the meteor shower is known for its brightness.

The Quadrantids were first discovered in 1825 by Italian astronomers. By 1938, they were confirmed to be one of the three strongest annual showers — the other two being the Perseids and the Geminids.

The weather is forecast to be cloudy to sunny on both days nationwide, with more ideal observation conditions predicted in central and southern Taiwan, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES