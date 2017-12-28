《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei seeking contractor to finish work at center

2017-12-28 03:00

By Chung Hung-liang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Construction of the Taipei Performing Arts Center, which was halted after its contractor filed for bankruptcy in November last year, remains incomplete one year on, as a subcontractor has yet to be found.

The Taipei City Government in June split the contract, with the Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems （DORTS） taking over the construction of the building’s exterior, while completion of its interior was handed over to the Taipei Public Works Department.

The city in July held two tenders, with the contract for completing the exterior awarded to Sun-Sea Construction.

However, as the Public Works Department was unable to find a subcontractor to work on the building’s interior, construction has been unable to proceed, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

The center, which was launched by former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin （郝龍斌）, is next to MRT Jiantan Station.

The project had an initial budget of NT$3.8 billion （US$126.92 million）, which was later increased to NT$5.99 billion, before its contractor, International Engineering and Construction Co, unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy.

Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Chung Yung-feng （鍾永豐） has said that he would resign if a bidder could not be found, and called on the Public Works Department to assist DORTS.

The Public Works Department has said that the project needs an additional NT$1.8 billion, while the two departments have a total budget of NT$1.37 billion.

Finding additional funds would be difficult, as Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） has said numerous times that he would not increase the budgets that had been approved by the Taipei City Council, the Public Works Department said.

The Public Works Department’s New Construction Office said it would continue accepting bids until Thursday next week.

If a bidder could not be found, the office would reopen the tender with items reduced, it said.

If work proceeds on a reduced contract compared with the budgeted funds, the office would hold a follow-up auction for the remainder of the project after the Department of Cultural Affairs secures the remaining funds, the office said.

The Department of Cultural Affairs said that seeking additional funds would have to wait until next year, adding that the project would not be completed until 2019.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES