《TAIPEI TIMES》 Power outage delays six flights, about 1,500 travelers

2017-12-23 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The power outage, which began at about 10:45am, affected the terminal’s southern side and basement, Taoyuan International Airport Corp （桃園國際機場公司） senior vice president Jerry Dann （但昭璧） said.

An initial investigation found that the blackout was caused by excessive current （25,000 amperes） flowing toward a newly built area for EVA Air’s （長榮航空） catering services unit, which tripped a circuit breaker, Dann said.

During the power outage, five flights were delayed by 15 minutes and another by 48 minutes, he said.

Airport security, immigration and customs officials worked together with airline staff to minimize the effect that the delays had on travelers, he added.

Before power was restored at 12:16pm, backup generators provided electricity for critical systems, Dann said.

He said the airport would continue to investigate the blackout and make improvements to prevent further incidents.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES