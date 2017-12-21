《TAIPEI TIMES》 Calendar features buff firefighters, policeman

2017-12-21 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A free 2018 calendar featuring muscular firefighters and an aviation police officer quickly went out of stock soon after its release, the Kinmen Airport Office said yesterday.

The airport started publishing its own calendar last year, office director Hong Nien-chi （洪念慈） said, adding that this year’s calendar featured mainly the Kinmen Airport infrastructure.

People seemed to be particularly drawn to December’s picture, a group photograph of firefighters after they attended the Kinmen County Games, Hong said.

“Unlike airlines, we do not have glamorous flight attendants in our calendars. We decided to focus on the people working at the airport for the calendar, including firefighters, aviation police, ground crew and those working at check-in counters and information desks,” Hong added.

Four firefighters and one aviation police officer are featured in next year’s calendar, with photographs of their built bodies displayed in January, March, May, August, October and December.

The office publishes only 200 copies of the calendar in the first print, and people have been asking about it ever since the information was made public, Hong said.

About 2,000 people subscribed to the airport’s Facebook page after the calender’s photographs were uploaded, which has greatly increased the airport’s publicity, Hong said.

Thirty-eight-year-old firefighter Tsai Chi-chun （蔡其俊） was a trainer at a gym in Taipei before he became a firefighter 10 years ago.

He said he does weight training every day to keep up with the physical demands of his job, adding that he behaved naturally in the photo shoot for the calendar.

Firefighter Chen Kuan-yu （陳光宇）, 27, was a swimming coach before he became a firefighter last year.

This was his first photo shoot, he said.

During the shoot, he did pushups to help increase his circulation and appear bulkier, Chen said.

The firefighters are recruited by the Civil Aeronautics Administration to handle different types of accidents at the airport, including aircraft and airport terminal incidents, Hong said.

“We want the calendar to remind people of the contributions that these unsung heroes have made to aviation safety and passenger service,” Hong said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES