《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chinese air force conducts more drills near Taiwan

2017-12-21 03:00

‘TURN BACK’: An amateur radio operator picked up an exchange between Taiwanese and Chinese pilots, with a PLAAF pilot insisting they were doing routine training

By William Hetherington / Staff writer

Several Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force （PLAAF） aircraft passed near Taiwan at 4:40pm yesterday, with a number of Tu-154 surveillance aircraft taking a separate northbound route through Japan’s Miyako Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The aircraft were part of a training mission over the Pacific Ocean that included Xian H-6K bombers, Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, Shaanxi Y-8 transport planes and Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling planes, in addition to the surveillance aircraft, the ministry said.

The formation flew over the Bashi Channel before turning back and passing through the Miyako Strait on the way back to China in what has been a recurring pattern for PLAAF training missions, the ministry said, adding that it would not be doing any follow-up reports.

Air force fighters and navy warships were dispatched in line with regular readiness procedures and to supervise the situation, it said.

There was no threat to national security, it added.

The exercise was the 10th by the PLAAF since the Chinese Communist Party held its 19th National Congress in October.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported that an amateur radio operator picked up an exchange between PLAAF and Taiwanese pilots, indicating a breach of Taiwanese air space by the Chinese forces.

Taiwanese fighters flew to intercept the PLAAF aircraft, which responded on an emergency frequency, saying: “This is the Chinese air force. We are conducting routine training exercises. Please do not interfere with our operations.”

“Turn back,” a Taiwanese pilot said.

The PLAAF pilot responded by repeating their original statement.

“This is a broadcast by the ROC [Republic of China] Air Force. This is a broadcast by the ROC Air Force,” the commanding officer replied. “Communist aircraft located 580km southeast over the ... sea on course 320 at altitude 8,100m, take notice: You have already entered the ROC air defense identification zone. Please immediately turn left onto course 380 and leave the area.”

The recording is the first since a PLAAF bomber pilot threatened a Taiwanese pilot on Dec. 7, telling him to “leave immediately or face the consequences.”

