《TAIPEI TIMES》 Drier cold air mass to drag temperatures

2017-12-19 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Another continental cold air mass is to arrive today, bringing drier air than the mass that arrived on Saturday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The bureau previously forecast that the cold air mass would not arrive until tomorrow.

Except for mountainous areas in northern Taiwan and the east coast, where a higher chance of showers is forecast, cloudy to sunny skies are expected for the rest of the nation from today to Friday.

Temperatures are to dip low in the early morning and late at night, the bureau said, adding that Yilan and areas north of Tainan would see the mercury slide to between 11°C and 13°C.

Certain regions could experience even lower temperatures due to the radiative cooling effect, it added.

Temperatures in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien and Taitung could drop to 14°C to 15°C, it said.

Daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien could reach close to 20°C, while people in Taitung and the central and southern regions could see high temperatures of 22°C to 24°C.

The cold air mass is expected to weaken on Saturday and Sunday, the bureau said, adding that sunny to cloudy skies are forecast for most of the nation as daytime temperatures gradually climb.

Showers are forecast for mountainous areas in the north and on the east coast, it added.

Meanwhile, the cold weather might have taken a toll on some people.

Over the past two days, 17 people in Changhua County died of causes that might be temperature-related.

Changhua Fire Department statistics show that 11 cases were reported on Sunday in which people lost all life signs without sustaining traumatic injuries.

Six more people reportedly died yesterday of cardiac arrest.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES