《TAIPEI TIMES》 Changhua man enters doctoral program at 77

2017-12-19 03:00

By Chen Kuan-pei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An elderly Changhua County man has been accepted into Da-Yeh University’s Electrical Engineering doctorate program on the basis of his outstanding academic achievements.

Chen Ping-sung （陳炳松）, 77, said he visits the library in the county’s Tianjhong Township （田中） every day at 8:30am to read treatises on topics such as solar energy technology and semiconductor manufacturing theory.

“I do not want to remain idle — I want to challenge my limits,” Chen said on Friday.

Chen, who said he has always excelled in his studies, has entered various academic programs since retiring.

After leaving his post as a military doctor, Chen passed the exams to become an inspector for Taiwan Power Co’s （Taipower） northern operations division.

He worked for several years in this role while studying for the entrance exam for China University of Technology’s Department of Civil Engineering.

At 45, he left Taipower to work as a road inspector for 10 years. At 61, Chen went to China to study at the Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, and returned to Taiwan after graduation to enter a master’s program in business management at Ming Dao University.

Last month, Chen took the entrance exam for Da-Yeh University and was accepted on Dec. 7, after ranking No. 1 on the test.

Chen said most of his inspiration to continue studying after his retirement from Taipower came from his wife and the sons of four doctors he knows.

Chen said he was always the oldest student in his classes during that time, and would read at least five hours a day.

Aside from studying mathematics and physics, Chen said he spent time reading the biographies of famous people.

“Since I was young I have always had the habit of reading,” he said, adding that he also does stretching exercises and taichi for two hours everyday.

“Energy is what you need most when you are reading,” Chen said, adding that he also goes swimming at least once a week to maintain his health.

Chen said everyone should learn a variety of skills to avoid becoming redundant.

“A cunning rabbit has three holes,” he said, relating his point to an old Chinese proverb.

Society in general will progress more if everyone has multi-faceted skills, he added.

Chen said his motivation in studying solar power is rooted in his desire to help the government with its goal of phasing out nuclear power and developing sustainable power solutions.

Chen said he hopes doctoral knowledge combined with his past work experience will make him well-equipped to help.

Da-Yeh University’s Electrical Engineering Department dean Huang Chun-chieh （黃俊杰） said Chen’s doctoral studies in the department will require him to obtain 32 academic credits and submit a research thesis, which he will need to defend.

The process can take between two and seven years depending on the student’s pace, Huang said, adding that he hopes Chen will be successful.

Chen said he has confidence in his ability and that he has already begun his thesis research.

He hopes he can complete the program in three years, Chen said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES