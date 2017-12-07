《TAIPEI TIMES》 China Youth Corps chairman forced to step down

2017-12-07 03:00

By Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with CNA

China Youth Corps （CYC） chairman Pai Hsiu-hsiung （白秀雄） yesterday said he has resigned in response to the organization’s demands for him to step down.

Earlier this year, Pai said in an interview that he would step down if he is unable to carry out his plans to reform the organization.

After the organization yesterday demanded that he keep his promise, he tendered his resignation as chairman and board member at 1:30pm, which was accepted, he said.

“Those whose courses are different cannot lay plans for one another,” Pai said.

“When I first assumed office at the CYC, I heard criticisms from civic groups that the CYC is not a civic organization, but an authoritarian group. I decided then that there must be a thorough transformation of the CYC. However, my ideas are totally unacceptable to the CYC,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, he proposed alternative measures to totally or partially reform the organization, including changing its name, Pai said.

As the English-language acronym of the organization is CYC, he suggested that its Chinese name be changed from “China Youth National Salvation Corps” （中國青年救國團） to China Youth Service Association （中華青年服務協會）, Pai said.

“The corps told me to go found my own organization,” he said.

Additionally, he asked the corps to be more active in addressing public safety concerns about its cram schools, which the organization did not like, he said.

Pai said that although he said in the interview that he would quit if his reforms floundered, he also said that reforms take time and he would continue to push them at the next general assembly of CYC members should they be frustrated in the short term.

However, the CYC yesterday seized on his statement and demanded his resignation, giving him no choice but to step down, Pai said.

CYC deputy chairman Wu Ching-chi （吳清基） is expected to take over as chairman.

Wu said he plans to devote more time to helping social welfare groups.

“My future work might not be well known to the public, but it is likely to be more meaningful and less tasking,” Wu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES