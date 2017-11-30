《TAIPEI TIMES》 Councilor sorry for hitting officer, slams undue force

2017-11-30 03:00

SEEKING HELP? Adrean Lee said she wanted to talk to a former KMT legislator about a personal matter before the incident with Chang’s neighbor and the two officers

By Weng Yu-huang, Hsieh Chun-lin and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Independent New Taipei City Councilor Adrean Lee （李婉鈺） yesterday apologized for assaulting a police officer, but said she would file charges against the police for excessive use of force.

Lee was early yesterday morning arrested after allegedly hitting the mouth of a police officer who was responding to a public disturbance call in which she was involved and is suspected of being inebriated at the time of the incident.

Lee was reportedly attempting to visit a close friend, former Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） legislator Chang Sho-wen （張碩文）, and rang several of his neighbors’ doorbells in an attempt to enter the building at about 1am.

Residents of the building in Taipei said Lee also tore down couplets hanging on the sides of a door outside one neighbor’s apartment.

Lee answered prosecutors’ questions before her lawyer arrived and was released from the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office at noon after posting bail of NT$50,000.

A large number of reporters were outside the office, as former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） was appearing in relation to an ongoing case about an alleged leak of national secrets.

Lee told reporters that the shorter of the two police officers who were handling the call caused her bodily harm by using excessive force when separating her from a neighbor with whom she was arguing.

She showed reporters a bruise on her leg, which she claimed was caused by the officer kicking her.

Asked about allegations she attempted to remove one officer’s body camera, Lee said she was trying to prevent the taller officer from “adjusting” his camera to prevent it from recording the other officer kicking her.

Lee, who has reportedly been seeing doctors since early last month for emotional issues, said she wanted to talk with Chang about a personal issue, but did not elaborate.

She did not deny hitting the officer, but said that it was the resident whose bell she rang and the police who used physical force first, adding that she was only defending herself.

Lee apologized for her disruptive behavior, but said she cannot overlook the aggressive attitude of the officer.

However, she expressed regret over the incident, saying she believes that justice would prevail.

Lee said she hopes the public would view her performance as a public officer separately from her actions as a private citizen.

At a 5:30pm news conference at the Taipei Police Department’s Daan Precinct, the officer who was allegedly hit said that Lee admitted at the time of the incident of having drunk whiskey.

The officer rejected Lee’s allegation that he and the other officer had exhibited poor conduct.

Lee reeked of alcohol when she was being taken to the precinct after the incident, he added.

