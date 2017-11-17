《TAIPEI TIMES》 Al Gore visits Taiwan to speak at electric ‘smart’ scooter developer Gogoro’s office

2017-11-17 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Former US vice president Al Gore yesterday delivered a speech to about 1,200 employees of Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro in Taipei as part of a visit arranged by the company.

Gore’s trip had been kept low-key and the itinerary remained unclear, a source within the company said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that no meetings had been arranged between Gore and government officials.

Gore is a prominent environmental campaigner and cofounder of London-based Generation Investment Management, which has invested in Gogoro, the source said.

The two companies share a similar business philosophy, as they both focus on sustainability, the source said.

Gogoro has screened Davis Guggenheim’s 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth for its staff, the source said.

The documentary, which is presented by Gore, is based on the former presidential candidate’s slide show and talks about climate change, which he gave to thousands of people worldwide.

In September, Gogoro raised US$300 million in a new round of funding from a number of new investors, including Generation Investment Management, France’s Engie, Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and Japan’s Sumitomo.

Gore, 69, served as vice president under former US president Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001. He was elected to the US House of Representatives in 1976 and served four terms before being elected to the US Senate in 1984.

Gore was also a corecipient, with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, for his efforts “informing the world of the dangers posed by climate change.”

