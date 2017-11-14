《TAIPEI TIMES》 Bonsai exhibition opens in Changhua

2017-11-14 03:00

By Chen Kuan-pei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition of old and valuable bonsai is under way at Wei Cheng-mei Hall （成美文化園） in Changhua County’s Yongjing Township （永靖）.

The 14th Asia Pacific Bonsai and Viewing Stone Convention & Exhibition features a century-old juniper bonsai worth NT$12 million （US$397,483） and a 350-year-old white pine bonsai, the organizing committee said.

Collector Yu Chen-chien （游振乾）, who owns the two trees, said the juniper bonsai is the oldest of its kind in Taiwan.

The white pine bonsai is unique because it shows the effects of natural weathering, which are difficult to imitate, he said.

He said he wanted to give Taiwanese a chance to see the two bonsais since this might be the last time Taiwan hosts the exhibition.

A juniper bonsai from the private collection of the late Wang Yung-tsai （王永在）, cofounder of Formosa Plastics Group, will also be shown for the first time, the committee said.

All of the bonsais in the show are either more than a century old or worth more than NT$1 million, it said, adding that it had wanted to insure them, but could not because banks disputed the value of trees.

The bonsai exhibition is scheduled to run through Nov. 26; admission is free.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES