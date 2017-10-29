《TAIPEI TIMES》 Penghu volunteers help to restore ‘Moses parting sea’

2017-10-29 03:00

About 400 people in Penghu County’s Husi Township （湖西） yesterday worked together to restore a stone-paved pathway at the famous scenic Kueibishan Recreation Area dubbed “Moses Parts the Sea” （摩西分海） by visitors.

The pathway connects the shore of Kueibishan （奎壁山） in Husi’s Beiliao （北寮） to an unpopulated island, Chihyu （赤嶼）, about 300m away.

The Beiliao area has attracted increasing numbers of tourists over the past few years because of the Kueibishan Recreation Area, where visitors can walk on a pathway formed by basalt stones that only emerges when the tide ebbs.

Many say the experience reminds them of “the story of Moses leading the Israelites across the Red Sea, in which the sea parted to make way for them,” the Penghu National Scenic Area Administration said.

However, most stones making up the pathway had been dislocated by sea currents and visitors, altering the pathway’s shape, Husi Mayor Wu Cheng-chieh （吳政杰） said.

The Husi Township Government yesterday gathered about 400 residents to restore the pathway through a joint relay of pebbles and stones, with volunteers marking its contours with balloons.

Officials from Taiwan Power Co’s Jianshan Power Plant （尖山電廠）, Penghu Defense Command and other government agencies also took part in the efforts, while Hung Kuo-hsiung （洪國雄）, a researcher of the local ecology, showed visitors how to walk on the pathway without displacing stones.

