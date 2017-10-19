《TAIPEI TIMES》Entire crew rescued after ship sinks off Kaohsiung

2017-10-19 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A Honduras-registered cargo ship sank in waters off Kaohsiung yesterday, the Coast Guard Administration （CGA） said, adding that the ship’s 14 Indonesian crew members have been rescued.

The Maritime Patrol Directorate-General said in a statement that it received a report at 1:38am that the Ming An sent a distress signal from waters about 36 nautical miles （67km） west of the Port of Kaohsiung.

The coast guard dispatched a frigate and three cutters from Tainan, Kaohsiung and the Penghu Islands to rescue the crew, while the National Airborne Service Corps sent a helicopter to help with rescue efforts, the statement said.

As of 5:12am, 13 crew members had been taken to safety, while the final crew member was rescued at 9:55am about 46 nautical miles off the coast of Tainan’s Anping District （安平） after drifting in the water for eight hours.

The 2,673-tonne cargo ship departed from Kaohsiung on Tuesday afternoon bound for Vietnam.

After setting sail, the ship ran into bad weather and a hydraulic high-pressure water pump was damaged by rough waves, allowing water into the ship and causing it to sink, according to the Maritime Patrol Directorate General’s investigation.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES