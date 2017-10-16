《TAIPEI TIMES》 Government working to alleviate poverty: Chen

2017-10-16 03:00

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Poverty is a structural problem in which no one is an outsider, Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） said yesterday as he attended a Taipei event aimed at raising awareness about poverty.

Chen took part in a tree-planting ceremony in Daan Forest Park that was one of a series of The Poor People’s Taipei events this month being held by the Learning From the Poor Action Alliance.

The alliance invited about 100 people to spend Saturday night on the street on Aiguo E Road, followed by a parade that went through parts of Taipei where living conditions are considered relatively poor, and ended at the main outdoor stage in the park.

The 26 hectare park was created in 1994 on what used to be a major Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） army veterans’ village that eventually became home to many poverty-stricken families.

Unfazed by yesterday’s rain, people stood under umbrellas or wore raincoats as they listened to speeches given by Control Yuan Vice President Sun Ta-chuan （孫大川）, Archbishop of Taipei Hung Shan-chuan （洪山川）, Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin （林欽榮） and representatives of the International Movement ATD （All Together for Dignity） Fourth World, who came from several countries.

As a special guest at the event, the vice president said “poverty is an ancient and persistent problem of every society, and the government has the responsibility to understand, face and solve the problem in Taiwan.”

As the vice president began his speech, a man in the audience stood up and raised a yellow towel bearing the slogan “no one is an outsider.” Chen thanked the man for reminding him that “no one is an outsider when facing poverty problems” because everyone is integrated.

Poverty used to be mistakenly attributed to individuals’ laziness or moral failures, but people have begun to realize that poverty is often a consequence of structural oppression, institutional injustice and exploitation, Chen said.

“The main purpose of these events is to let more people see, hear about and experience poverty,” he said.

If the government cannot resolve poverty and protect the rights of poor people, then human-rights protection is incomplete, Chen said, adding that he hoped the government and civic sector could work together to care for those who are economically disadvantaged.

The government in June launched a “future development account program” for young children and adolescents aimed at helping youngsters from socially disadvantaged households finish their education, and to boost their employability with government subsidies and private donations as well as guidance from social workers.

