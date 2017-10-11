《TAIPEI TIMES》 Multiculturalism celebrated in National Day festivities

2017-10-11 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Brendan O’Connell, the first person to be naturalized without having to renounce his original citizenship, yesterday sang the national anthem with a group of elementary-school students in front of the Presidential Office Building to launch the Double Ten National Day celebrations.

The 81-year-old Catholic priest, who has lived in Taiwan for 54 years, in January became a Republic of China citizen without renouncing his US citizenship, which became possible after the Nationality Act （國籍法） was amended at the end of last year.

The design concept for this year’s national day event was based on the ka-ji （茄芷） — the traditional red, green and blue-striped grocery bag — to symbolize how the nation’s people are “woven together” and united in facing challenges to create a better future for Taiwan.

The celebration started off with an array of performances by the Taiwan Police College marching band, diabolo teams from Taipei Municipal Wu Xing Elementary School and Ming Dao Elementary School, the Ministry of National Defense’s Joint Military Marching Band, Shih Hsin University’s and Fu Jen Catholic University’s competitive cheerleading teams, and the elite special military forces.

The celebration officially began when an attack helicopter team flew over the main stage.

Following President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） speech was the main event: a parade featuring 46 floats.

The procession was led by a display carrying several Taiwanese athletes who won medals at this year’s Taipei Summer Universiade.

Further down the line was the Environmental Protection Administration’s contribution, which was made from recycled waste to represent the nation’s accomplishments in recycling and reuse.

Immigrants wearing traditional clothing from their countries rode on the floats by the National Immigration Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which chose to feature the nation’s multiculturalism.

The ministry’s float, which was adorned with the Bureau of Consular Affairs’ pigeon mascot, was constructed with the help of scholarship students from nations that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

For the finale, the air force’s Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team flew overhead, creating smoke ribbons in the sky in the colors of the national flag.

At 8pm, Taitung residents and visitors enjoyed a 36-minute fireworks display over the Beinan River （卑南溪）, along with projections on seven hot air balloons.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES