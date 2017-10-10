《TAIPEI TIMES》 Police to get makeover

2017-10-10 03:00

FUNCTIONALITY: The current uniforms, which were introduced in 1987, are not breathable and restrict officers’ movement in chases, the Executive Yuan said

By Lo Tien-bin / Staff reporter

As the nation’s police uniforms have been in use for nearly three decades, new outfits have been designed, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The Executive Yuan has already approved a budget of NT$945.34 million （US$31.12 million） for the Police Uniform Refinement Project, the ministry said, adding that about NT$585.81 million is to be allotted by the central government and about NT$359.53 million would come from local governments.

The current uniforms were introduced on Dec. 4, 1987, the Executive Yuan said in response to an inquiry from Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Huang Chao-shun （黃昭順）.

As the material does not breathe well and lacks elasticity, it inhibits movement, so officers feel too hot in the summer and not warm enough in the winter, the Executive Yuan said, adding that officers’ movement is restricted in chases, so they are unsuitable for police duties.

The National Police Agency had created an ad hoc group to design a new uniform that is comfortable, practical and aesthetically appealing, while also suitable for the duties of an officer, the ministry said.

The group has reached a consensus on the design, material and functionality of the uniforms, and the ministry is now seeking a company to manufacture them, it said, adding that it intends to complete the project as soon as possible.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES