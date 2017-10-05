《TAIPEI TIMES》KMT property seizures on hold

2017-10-05 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Administrative Enforcement Agency has temporarily halted all Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） property seizures at the request of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, KMT Administration and Management Committee director Chiu Da-chan （邱大展） said yesterday.

The agency turned down the KMT’s original proposal to pay off its NT$860 million （US$28.2 million） in fines issued by the committee and notified the party that as of Wednesday last week, it would begin closing down 10 KMT properties, including party chapters in Taipei’s Songshan District （松山） and in Kinmen County.

Chiu said he believes that the committee is filing temporary suspension orders because the closing down of the KMT’s properties lacked legitimacy.

Only two of the intended locations were closed down, but the agency said it would select alternate dates to close down the party chapter in Songshan and the party worker dormitories on Taipei’s Nanjing E Road, which had been obstructed by party workers.

The party said that it still had not seen official documents from the agency regarding the shutdown of the party chapter in Songshan and the dormitory building on Nanjing E Road.

While the Kinmen party chapter was slated to be closed down on Oct. 17, the agency has had to push back the shutdown until Oct. 24 due to a full schedule, Chiu said, adding that the party received official notice about the closure yesterday.

The committee had filed for a temporary halt on the execution, Chiu said.

The agency on Tuesday told the KMT that plans to close down KMT-owned property in Taipei’s Wanhua District （萬華）, three properties in Wenshan District （文山） and New Taipei City’s Sindian District （新店） on Friday would be suspended, Chiu said, adding that the KMT has not been officially notified of the halt.

Meanwhile, committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang （施錦芳） said that the administrative orders for the closures came into effect the moment the agency gave local land offices official notice of the shutdowns.

The committee had not filed a request to delay on-site closures, Shih said.

The agency, the party and the committee on Tuesday decided in a meeting to temporarily halt further property closures pending further notification, Shih said.

The committee agreed to the delayed closure of the KMT’s Kinmen County chapter as it was more difficult to auction and suggested that the agency close down all other buildings while leaving the Kinmen party chapter for last.

The administrative action against the KMT is in accordance with the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations （政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例）, Shih said, adding the KMT could file injunctions to halt the agency’s actions.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES