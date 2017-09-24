《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei’s second dog park has a dog wash station

2017-09-24 03:00

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Animal Protection Office yesterday officially opened the city’s second recreational dog park, which is located in Neihu District’s （內湖） Tan Mei Park （潭美公園） and has self-service dog wash facilities.

The Tan Mei Happy Pet Park （潭美毛寶貝快樂公園） is the second designated dog park in the city and the first in the nation to be named by netizens, who voted online earlier this year, office director Yen I-feng said.

To provide additional pet-friendly spaces for Taipei residents, the office in September last year began planning to build the park next to the Taipei Animal Shelter, he said, adding that the park covers 2,530m2 — 1,321m2 for large breeds, 975m2 for small breeds and 234m2 of wooded trails.

The park includes a grassy lawn, benches with poles or fences for dog owners to secure their pets while resting, dog drinking fountains, free dog waste bags and various pet-friendly facilities.

The outdoor dog wash station, which is self-service and coin-operated, is the newest facility introduced to dog parks, the office said.

The office has collaborated with the city’s Public Transportation Office to designate seven public bus routes as dog-friendly lines that will take pet owners and their pets to the two dog parks and other pet-friendly spaces, it added.

Self-service dog wash stations have been in use European countries, the US and Singapore for years, and the stations in the park have been tested many times since they were completed on July 13, so users can rest assured, it said.

The park’s lighting will be turned off at 10pm, which the office urged users to keep in mind when visiting the park.

The office yesterday held a picnic to celebrate the park’s opening, inviting dog owners to bring their pets and experience the park facilities. At the event, it also promoted the idea of pet adoption.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES