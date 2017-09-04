《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chan sisters advance to the third round at US Open

2017-09-04 03:00

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

The Chan sisters on Saturday advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, but it was not such a good day for fellow Taiwanese Chuang Chia-jung and Lu Yen-hsun at the final Grand Slam of the year in New York.

Second seeds Chan Yung-jan and Martina Hingis took just 56 minutes to oust Jelena Jankovic of Serbia and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-1, 6-3 on Court 7 at Flushing Meadows.

The Taiwanese-Swiss duo saved two of three break points and converted five of seven, winning 55 of the 91 points contested to advance to a third-round clash with 13th seeds Kristina Mladenovic of France and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, who rallied from a set down to defeat Chinese duo Wang Qiang and Wang Yafan 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Asked about her partnership with Chan Yung-jan by Swiss daily Der Bund, Hingis replied: “We have fun, do some things together. Recently we were at Niagara Falls. Bonding.”

“It works. Sometimes more, sometimes less. I am the leader, but when we are shopping, she is right there, and she also likes to eat cheesecake,” Hingis said laughing. “It would be impossible for me to play with someone I do not understand well. For a match, but not in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Chan Hao-ching and Zhang Shuai defeated US pairing Kayla Day and Caroline Dolahide 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 27 minutes on Court 17.

The Taiwanese-Chinese duo saved two of five break points and converted five of 12 as their opponents hit 26 unforced errors to advance to a third-round match against Daria Gavrilova of Australia and Daria Kasatkina of Russia, who ousted Chuang and Misaki Doi of Japan 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 35 minutes on Court 13.

Should they defeat Gavrilova and Kasatkina, Chan Hao-ching and Zhang face a possible showdown with Chan Yung-jan and Hingis in the quarter-finals.

In the second round of the men’s doubles, Lu and Chung Hye-on of South Korea fell to a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to 12th seeds Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania in 63 minutes on Court 11.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES