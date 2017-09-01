《TAIPEI TIMES》 US, S Korea, Japanese, jets join drill

2017-09-01 03:00

/ Reuters, SEOUL and TOKYO

South Korean and Japanese jets yesterday joined exercises with two nuclear-capable bombers from the US military above and near the Korean Peninsula, two days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan.

The drills, involving two supersonic US B-1B jets, four US stealth F-35B jets, as well as South Korean and Japanese fighter jets, came at the end of annual joint US-South Korea military exercises focused mainly on computer simulations.

“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland, and their destabilizing actions will be met accordingly,” said General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, who visited Japan to meet his counterparts.

“This complex mission clearly demonstrates our solidarity with our allies and underscores the broadening cooperation to defend against this common regional threat,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Our forward deployed force will be the first to the fight, ready to deliver a lethal response.”

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said “talking is not the answer” to resolving the situation.

“The US has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Talking is not the answer!”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES