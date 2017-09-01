《TAIPEI TIMES》 Amendments passed as sports sector seeks reform

2017-09-01 03:00

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Lawmakers yesterday passed amendments to the National Sports Act （國民體育法）, which include articles aimed at eliminating nepotism and barring political influence within sports associations amid calls to reform the sports sector.

The amendments include an article stipulating that sports association presidents cannot have terms that exceed four years and must not serve more than two consecutive terms.

The article states that at least one-fifth of sports association members should be active or former athletes of the national sports team, while neither independent directors nor directors representing organizations should make up more than half of membership.

In a bid to root out nepotism, something associations have been accused of, the amendments ban presidents and secretaries-general from hiring spouses or relatives within the third consanguinity, and the rule is to apply even if they were hired before the top officials took up their role.

The Ministry of Education, which oversees sports associations, is to inspect and evaluate them annually, the amendments state, adding that associations must comply with inspections and provide any requested information.

The amendments include rules on arbitration to deal with disputes between associations and athletes.

According to the amended act, athletes protesting a decision made by an association can file for arbitration with any institute certified by the ministry within a given period and the association cannot deny them that right.

To help ensure financial transparency, the amendments mandate that sports associations truthfully disclose annual budgets, balances and subsidies they receive from government agencies.

The amended act also requires associations to introduce internal audit systems.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Kuo-shu （黃國書）, who introduced several draft amendments and was instrumental to the legislative effort, said that the passage of the amendments was a gift to athletes who competed for Taiwan at the Taipei Summer Universiade, which concluded on Wednesday; all the athletes who have been treated unfairly due to red tape; and all rising sports stars.

“Over the years, athletes have had to put up with the frustration of submitting to pressure from insulated and conservative associations that have the right to decide who represents the nation at international events,” Huang said.

“I hope that from now on, athletes and associations will no longer have to compromise for the nation,” he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES