《TAIPEI TIMES》 Warner Bros broke rules, should offer apologies: THSRC

2017-08-31 03:00

By Cheng Wei-chi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A photograph showing a demonic doll commuting by high-speed rail has breached the terms of service and disturbed the public, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp （THSRC） said yesterday.

The image was uploaded to Facebook on Aug. 12 to promote the Warner Bros film Annabelle: Creation.

The rail corporation said it has issued a letter of complaint to Warner Bros Pictures Taiwan demanding an apology and actions to repair the harm done to the image of Taiwan High Speed Rail.

Three days before the supernatural horror film hit the nation’s theaters, Warner Bros promoted the film by dispatching replicas of the doll protagonist to events in Taichung and Kaohsiung via high-speed rail, THSRC said.

The promotional crew concealed the “terrifying doll” in a bag before boarding the trains and took unauthorized photographs, which were distributed without the railway’s permission or knowledge, THSRC said.

The actions have violated THRSC guidelines on commercial photography and harmed the railway’s reputation, it said, adding that it is ready to take legal action if Warner Bros fails to respond to its satisfaction.

“THSRC invites other businesses to conduct joint commercial undertakings, but no photographs should be taken on the railway without filing a complete request in advance and obtaining our permission,” it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES