《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei Universiade: Strong day for Taiwan in athletics, golf, billiards

2017-08-28 03:00

By Jason Pan and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters

Outstanding performances by the nation’s athletes contributed to a strong finish yesterday at the Taipei Summer Universiade, with medals in athletics, golf, wushu, table tennis and billiards.

Taiwan’s medal tally yesterday stood at 17 gold, 26 silver and 20 bronze medals for a total of 63, putting it in third place behind Japan with 79 medals and South Korea with 71.

Tsai Tse-min （蔡澤民） yesterday claimed a bronze in the men’s taolu-Changquan event with 9.42 points on the first day of the wushu finals.

China’s Li Mengnan pocketed the gold with 9.55 points, while Russia’s Pavel Muratov took the silver with 9.45 points.

“Taolu-Changquan is the first wushu final and all eyes were on me to give a good effort,” Tsai said. “This medal does not belong to me personally — it belongs to everyone who has supported me over the years.”

In the women’s talu-Changquan competition at Hsinchu County Gymnasium, Macau’s Li Yi won the territory’s first gold with 9.51 points, while Russia’s Sandra Konstantinova claimed silver and Japan’s Ayaka Honda took bronze.

Meanwhile, inclement weather wreaked havoc on the golf final at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan.

Intermittent thunder showers yesterday afternoon rendered conditions unplayable, leading the Universiade technical committee to cancel play.

Officials determined placements based on results from the first three rounds, awarding Taiwan three silver and three bronze medals.

Based on leaderboard scores, Japan was awarded gold, Mexico silver and Taiwan claimed bronze in the men’s team competition, while the women’s US team was awarded the gold, Taiwan the silver and South Korea the bronze.

In the men’s individual event, Mexico’s Raul Pereda clinched gold with 200 strokes and Japan’s Kazuki Higa claimed silver with 202 strokes after three rounds.

Taiwan’s Liu Yung-hua （劉永華） and Yu Chun-an （俞俊安） were tied at 207 strokes for third place.

Officials awarded Liu and Yu the bronze medal rather than having them compete in a playoff.

In the women’s individual event, the US’ Mariel Galdiano took gold with 208 strokes, followed by Taiwan’s Hou Yu-sang （侯羽桑） and Chen Hsuan （陳萱）, both on 212 for the silver, and the US’ Andrea Lee claimed bronze with 214.

In a billiards demonstration event at the Taipei Flora Expo Dome, an all-Taiwanese men’s 9-ball singles final saw Hsu Jui-an （許睿安） defeat Liu Cheng-chieh （劉政杰） 11-3 to seize the gold.

In the women’s 9-ball singles finals, Taiwan’s Ku Cheng-chin （古正晴） defeated Mongolia’s N Bayarsaikhan 9-6, while Wu Zhi-ting （吳芷婷） claimed third place ahead of Mongolia’s Uyanga Battulga.

Taiwan also continued its momentum in athletics yesterday, winning silver in the men’s 100m hurdles and bronze in the women’s team half marathon, as well as qualifying for the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay finals.

Chen Kuei-ru （陳奎儒） snatched a silver medal by finishing the 100m hurdles race in 13.55 seconds.

He also broke the nation’s record of 13.57 seconds set by Yang Wei-ting （楊尉廷）, who was eliminated in the first qualifying round.

The women’s half-marathon team was formed by Tsao Chun-yu, You Ya-jyun, Chen Yu-hsuan and Chang Chih-hsuan.

Tsai was the first member to arrive at the finish line, completing the race in 1 hour, 19 minutes and 5 seconds, while You arrived in 1 hour 21 minutes and 57 seconds.

Chen was ranked No. 18 with 1 hour 24 minutes and 50 seconds and Chan secured 22nd place with 1 hour 31 minutes 27 seconds.

The team was awarded the bronze by calculating the performance of the top three runners in the team.

Japan and Turkey won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Meanwhile, the men’s 4x100m relay team qualified for the final race by finishing in 39.23 seconds, second only to the US’ 39.16 seconds in the preliminaries.

The men’s relay team is formed by Wei Yi-ching, Yang Chun-han, Cheng Po-yu and Chen Chia-hsun.

Yang already tasted victory with his win in the 100m race on Thursday, but on Saturday was thwarted in his pursuit for gold in the 200m.

The men’s 4x400m relay team also qualified for the final by finishing the race in 3 minutes and 7.35 seconds.

The team was led by Chen Chieh with teammates Yang Lung-hsiang, Wang Wei-hsu and Yu Chen-yi.

Women’s heptathlon competitor Chu Chia-ling secured seventh place with her score of 5,224 points.

In other categories, North Korea diver Ri Hyon-ju dominated the men’s platform final with 491.2 points, followed by the US’ Allen David Dinsmore with 476.4 points and South Korea’s Kim Yeong-nam with 473.85 points.

Ukraine triumphed in the mixed team events with 398.9 points.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri and Hungarian Anna Olasz were the champions in the men’s and women’s swimming marathon respectively.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES