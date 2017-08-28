《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei Universiade: Taiwan down Mexico 10-0 as tempers flare

2017-08-28 03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

In the Taipei Summer Universiade baseball consolation round yesterday, Taiwan downed Mexico 10-0 in a hot-tempered game, following bench-clearing incidents in the seventh frame.

First baseman Fan Kuo-chen and second baseman Wu Chieh-jui made big hits and scored three and four runs respectively for the hosts.

Starting pitcher Chen Ming-hsuan scattered three hits and collected eight strike-outs to register the win against Mexico.

The hosts entered the bottom of seventh inning with 6-0 lead, where Mexico pitcher Daniel Martinez first beaned Taiwanese batter Su Chih-chieh.

Several plays later, pinch-hitter Lin Li was struck by Mexico pitcher Alejandro Morales.

Angry words were exchanged as players from both sides poured onto the field for three bench-clearing incidents in the inning. Fortunately cool heads prevailed and a brawl did not ensue.

The umpire ejected Mexico catcher Bernardo Chavez when he appeared to push Lin during their confrontation, but no major fight broke out.

It was all a misunderstanding Taiwan manager, Kuo Lee Chien-fu said after the game.

“We had the hit-and-run play on for runner Wang Cheng-tang on first base. The opposition thought Wang was stealing second base, as we were ahead by six runs and they were not happy,” he said.

Lee said it was down to the difference in baseball culture between the two nations.

“The Mexico team thinks it is an affront to steal bases when a team is ahead by six runs, but in Taiwan, the unwritten rule is seven runs,” Lee said.

An injury in the second frame saw shortstop Chang Hao-wei, who was in the batter’s box, receive a pitch to the head.

He was carried out on a stretcher.

A medical examination indicated that Chang had sustained a minor concussion and he has been removed from today’s lineup for fifth place between Taiwan and the winner of last night’s game between France and Russia.

The US today take on the Czech Republic and Japan face South Korea in the evening for the finals.

In the men’s basketball consolation round, Taiwan yesterday took on Canada, as the hosts were knocked out of medal contention after a 82-64 defeat by Serbia on Friday.

Canada fired up their offense game from the start to go in front 21-9 in the first quarter, and widened the gap to beat Taiwan 98-61.

Scoring guard Chen Ying-chun led the hosts with 14 points, while Canada had three players posting double digits, with Kaza Kajami’s game-high 25 points, Connor Wood adding 15 and Jordon Jensen posting 13 points.

In the quarter-final, Serbia squeaked by Finland 85-84, while the US joined the final four, prevailing over Israel 111-107.

In the evening quarter-final round, it went all the way down to the wire for Lithuania and Latvia to advance into the final four.

Lithuania prevailed over Argentina with 72-70, while Latvia squeezed out a narrow 78-76 win over Germany.

Australia, Russia, Japan, Hungary, Romania, Mexico and the Czech Republic all won their games yesterday.

In water polo, Taiwan’s men’s team were outclassed by South Africa, losing 21-3 in the consolation round, while Canada beat South Korea 9-4, the US doubled up on Australia 8-4 and Romania dismissed Argentina 10-5.

Japan edged out the Netherlands 9-8 and Hungary hammered England 19-2.

Japan scored a big win last night in the men’s soccer semi-final and advance to the final tomorrow night, while in the consolation round, Taiwan lost to Malaysia.

Soccer fans said they were impressed with Japan’s efforts when they thrashed defending champions Italy 6-0 in Friday’s quarter-final.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES