《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei Universiade: Universiade protest not my fault: precinct chief

2017-08-23 03:00

CHANGING CIRCUMSTANCES: Wanhua Precinct Chief Chen Wen-chih said he ordered security personnel to move to intersections that had suspected protesters

By Wang Kuan-jen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei Police Department Wanhua Precinct （萬華） Chief Chen Wen-chih （陳文智） yesterday rejected reports that he was responsible for protesters breaking past a security cordon around the Taipei Arena and the Taipei Municipal Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Taipei Summer Universiade on Saturday.

Tainan Police Fraternity members blasted air horns near an entrance just as people started arriving at the venue. They broke through a police line and marched down Beining Road in an attempt to approach the venue.

Protesters said they wanted to “cheer for the Republic of China team” and scuffled with police before joining other groups in a march around the cordoned-off security zone.

The group shouted slogans demanding that President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） step down.

Some local media yesterday reported that Chen had given orders for security personnel to take their dinner breaks, leaving an opening in the line through which members of groups protesting pension reform charged toward the Taipei Arena.

The protest, which delayed the opening ceremony by at least an hour, has been viewed by the public as a national disgrace writ large due to coverage by international media.

No security personnel had time to eat dinner until 9pm at the earliest due to the incident, Chen said.

The Wanhua Precinct oversaw security at the Taipei Arena’s southern exit, as well as on Dunhua N and S roads, he added.

Chen said that by 6pm on Saturday, he decided to move most security personnel to the intersections of Dunhua S and Bade roads and Dunhua N and Nanjing E roads, which had larger concentrations of suspected protesters.

At that point, the southern exit of the venue only had about 20 personnel on duty, he added.

At about 7pm, more than 300 protesters gathered near the entrance to an underground parking lot near Nanjing E Road, Chen said, adding that there were no traffic restrictions in the area.

The about 20 police officers at the exit were unable to prevent the protesters from approaching the venue, Chen said, adding that a work crew had closed the doors, while athletes were left confused about the situation.

Chen said he headed toward the locus of incident at 7:14pm and the protesters were persuaded to leave by 7:36pm, allowing the athletes to enter the venue.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES