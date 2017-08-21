《TAIPEI TIMES》 Mexico win first Universiade gold

2017-08-21 03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Mexico yesterday took the first Taipei Summer Universiade gold medal, while Taiwan grabbed a silver and bronze in taekwondo, but the Koreans yesterday shone the brightest in all competitions overall.

In the first Universiade event final, Dolores Hernandez of Mexico won gold in the women’s 1m springboard event, scoring 278.7 points, over North Korea’s Choe Un-gyong, who scored 271.35 points to claim the silver. The bronze went to Germany’s Louisa Stawczyinski on 268.15 points.

In taekwondo, Lin Kan-yu took silver, claiming the first medal for Taiwan. Lin came second in the women’s individual Poomsae event, while Vietnam’s Thi Le Kim Nguyen topped all events for the gold, and the US’ Adalis Munoz claimed bronze.

“I really enjoy this event, putting our skill on display combined with music. There were some minor flaws for me. I did not have enough time to train, but I steadied myself during the performance and it is a great feeling to win this first medal for Taiwan,” Lin said.

Taiwan’s Chen Chien-chuan finished in third place, tying with Mexico’s Vaslav Ayala, claiming bronze in the men’s individual Poomsae event. South Korea’s Oh Chang-hyun and Iran’s Mahdi Jamali Fashi claimed first and second places respectively.

“I was drawn to go first in the event and so was somewhat nervous, but I am satisfied with my performance. It could have been better and I will have another chance in the other taekwondo event,” Chen said.

South Korea and North Korea are first and second on the medal tally, with two gold and two silver each, while South Korea also have a bronze.

North Korea’s weightlifters Ri Song-gum took gold in the women’s 48kg class, and Om Yun-chol took gold in the men’s 56kg class.

Japan claimed their first gold for the event in judo, with Kokoro Kageura winning the final in the men’s 100kg-plus class. The silver went to South Korea’s Ju Young-seo, while Russia’s Anton Brachev and Ukraine’s Andrii Kolesnyk took home the bronze.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES