《TAIPEI TIMES》 Nation’s electricity supply to stabilize next week: official

2017-08-12 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s power supply is expected to gradually stabilize next week when independent power producer Ho-Ping Power Co （和平電力） resumes operations, a Ministry of Economic Affairs official said yesterday.

The repair work at a damaged Ho-Ping Power transmission tower in Yilan County’s Dongao （東澳） is proceeding smoothly and the Ho-Ping Power Plant would be able to run at half capacity from Monday, supplying 650,000 kilowatts （kW） of electricity per day, Bureau of Energy Deputy Director-General Lee Chun-li （李君禮） said.

The power plant should be running at full capacity by Friday next week, supplying 1.3 gigawatts per day, Lee said.

As a result, the alert levels for Taiwan’s power supply would be lowered next week to “orange” or “yellow,” he said.

However, the power supply signaled a “red” alert yesterday when electricity usage peaked at 36.41 gigawatts at 1:54pm, about 30,000kW higher than Taiwan Power Co’s （Taipower, 台電） estimate, the state-run utility said yesterday.

A “red” alert indicates that the electricity operating reserve has fallen below 900,000kW, Taipower said, adding that yesterday’s operating reserve dropped to 643,000kW, or a margin of 1.77 percent.

Under Taipower’s color-coded electricity supply warning system, “green” means operating reserve margin is above 10 percent, “yellow” represents a margin of between 10 and 6 percent, while “orange” indicates that the margin is below 6 percent.

A “black” alert indicates the reserves have fallen to less than 500,000kW and power rationing has become necessary.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES