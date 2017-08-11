《TAIPEI TIMES》 US arms sales sway KMT

2017-08-11 03:00

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） chairman-elect Wu Den-yih （吳敦義） yesterday said one of the reasons that the KMT cut the words “sign a peace treaty with China” out of the final draft of its new platform was because such a move could prompt the US to stop arms sales to Taiwan.

He said people should be aware of the possible ramifications of signing a peace treaty with China.

Such a move would affect a “crucial third party” — the US, he said.

“If Taiwan signs a peace treaty with China, will the US still sell weapons to Taiwan?” he asked.

The KMT on Wednesday passed changes to the final draft of the platform at a meeting of its Central Standing Committee, with the platform to be unveiled on Aug. 20, when Wu is to assume the post of KMT chairman.

The revised draft discarded the proposition espoused by former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱） that the KMT sign a peace treaty with China.

A part in the soon-to-be-defunct platform that says the KMT aimed to “reassert” the so-called “1992 consensus” has also been rewritten to highlight the “one China, different interpretations” aspect of the KMT’s version of the “1992 consensus.”

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） said that he made up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

China last month renounced the “1992 consensus” and the state-run Xinhua news agency published a list of phrases banned from use in Chinese media, including instructions that news outlets can mention the “1992 consensus,” but must not add the part about “different interpretations.”

The “three noes” in cross-strait relations espoused by former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） — “no unification, no independence and no use of force” — was put back into the KMT platform.

“Can the KMT possibly sign a treaty now that it is not the ruling party?” Wu said when asked about the changes to the platform.

Former vice president Lien Chan （連戰） and former Chinese president Hu Jintao （胡錦濤） at a meeting in Beijing in 2005 put forward the “five visions,” which included signing a peace treaty, but as the KMT was in opposition at the time, the plans “remained a vision,” Wu said.

Asked to respond to an editorial published yesterday by the China Review News Agency, which compared the KMT’s “clinging to the “three noes” to the party being a “sidekick” of Taiwanese independence, Wu reiterated the KMT’s “firm opposition” to independence.

Wu said that he had stressed during the KMT chairperson election campaign that the party would not be renamed.

There is no confusion over the KMT’s stance on cross-strait relations, which is based upon the “1992 consensus” that there is “one China,” with each side of the Taiwan Strait having “different interpretations” of what that means, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES