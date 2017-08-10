《TAIPEI TIMES》 Official Universiade merchandise launched

2017-08-10 03:00

BRAVO THE BEAR: Universiade’s official merchandiser said it would give away pairs of inflatable cheering sticks with each purchase made at a finals event involving Taiwan

By Chou Yen-yu / Staff reporter

The Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee yesterday launched its official merchandise, including plush toys of the mascot, Bravo; T-shirts, badges and a souvenir gold coin that costs NT$68,000.

There are 165 products in nine categories, including stationery, clothing, thermal cups, plush toys, whistles, drip coffee cups, pins and badges.

The merchandise was designed and manufactured in Taiwan by more than 100 people at 66 small and medium enterprises, new micro firms and eight social enterprises.

Cheerful Fashion Goods Co, the Universiade official merchandise distributor, said the No. 1 best-seller has been the Bravo toys, which start at NT$580 and were designed by the Children Are Us Foundation.

The second best-seller is a T-shirt （NT$680） in black, white or blue, and the third best-selling product is a souvenir coin （NT$100）, it said.

The limited 999 pure gold souvenir coin costs NT$68,000 per ounce or NT$42,000 per half ounce. Limited 999 silver-gold coins cost NT$2,980 per ounce and NT$1980 per half ounce.

The coins have the 2017 Universiade logo and event name in Chinese and English on one side, and a Formosan black bear on the other side.

The “Bravo whistle” （NT$500） made from wood, has also become popular.

Its designer, Chen Chi-hsun （陳志勳）, said he incorporated Bravo and the warm quality of the wood into the design to symbolize the friendliness of Taiwanese, and its roly-poly toy shape symbolizes the indefatigable spirit of athletes.

Cheerful Fashion Goods said for every final that Taiwan competes in, people will be given a pair of inflatable cheering sticks free with any purchase of official souvenirs at the venue.

Official merchandise will be available at venues holding finals and at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, the organizing committee said.

There will be 41 stores where people can buy official merchandise, including six online and 35 brick-and-mortar stores, which can be found at the official Web site, summeruniver.qdm.com.tw.

The Universiade carnival is to take place on Saturday, with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） yesterday saying that about 30,000 people and 1,000 decorated vehicles are expected to participate in the parade.

Additional reporting by Shen Pei-yao

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES