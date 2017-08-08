《TAIPEI TIMES》 Navy ships in defiance of international rules: report

2017-08-08 03:00

IN THE DARK: Combat vests were not tested at the time of purchase and pose a safety risk to soldiers, as they do not comply with nighttime operation needs, a report said

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Republic of China （ROC） Navy still has 17 ships with anti-fouling paint containing tributyltin （TBT） and only three ships that comply with regulations on anti-fouling paint, the National Audit Office said.

Nations that signed the International Convention on the Control of Harmful Anti-fouling Systems on Ships agreed that TBT must be prohibited or restricted, the office said in its audit report for last year which was released late last month.

The International Maritime Organization has confirmed that TBT can cause deformations in oysters and sex changes in whelks.

A report submitted by the Naval Shipbuilding Development Center in 2103 said the navy should establish a timetable on implementing and examining non-polluting anti-fouling paint for ships.

The measure would decrease the navy’s overheads for cleaning propellers while submerged and reduce wear and tear on equipment, the report said.

The navy has been notified it should adopt non-polluting anti-fouling paint to lower maintenance costs, the office said, adding that the move would be in line with the nation’s stance of lowering maritime pollution.

The 17 class-one warships have an expected minimum service life of 15 years, justifying the costs involved, Naval Command said, adding that repainting would begin soon.

Meanwhile, tactical combat vests purchased by the ROC Army were not properly tested and soldiers are at risk of being detected during nighttime operations, the office said in its report.

Testing methods were stated in the purchase contract, but inspectors merely examined the vests with the naked eye, meaning that the vests were distributed without the necessary inspections, the office said.

Improper inventory of vests upon receipt and distribution by the army’s Aviation and Special Forces Command has led to a shortage of 71 vests and helms, costing about NT$1.67 million （US$55,261）, the report said.

The Ministry of National Defense said it would hand down appropriate punishment to personnel who had not followed regulations, adding that it would seek to improve inspection standards.

Procurement officers are to undergo proper training prior to being sent out on purchase missions, the ministry said, adding that the military would also improve its inventory and warehouse management systems.

The Aviation and Special Forces Command found the suspected missing vests and helmets in its warehouse, the ministry said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES