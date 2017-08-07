《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan urges Pyongyang to stop tests

2017-08-07 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Following the UN imposition of new sanctions on North Korea for its testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles （ICBM）, Taiwan yesterday urged Pyongyang to stop any and all actions harmful to regional peace, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Eleanor Wang （王珮玲） said.

The Republic of China （ROC） pays close attentions to affairs on the Korean Peninsula, Wang said.

North Korea launched a “Hwasong-12” intermediate-range ballistic missile at 10:41pm on July 28 in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

The missile flew 998km before falling into the sea within Japan’s economic sea zone, the ministry said.

The government condemned the test, saying that it was detrimental to regional stability, and the “Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains that position,” Wang said.

“The ROC government urges the North Korean authorities to meet the expectations and demands of the international community and adhere to the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions, stopping forthwith any actions that damage regional peace,” she said.

The government asked Pyongyang to join regional efforts to defend peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the East Asian region, she added.