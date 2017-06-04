| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
水深及腰 溪州鄉榮光村民連夜撤離 PR 「職」劇場 男神手機秘密 「職」劇場 男神手機秘密
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Taiwan’s ILO meeting bid rejection another setback

2017-06-04  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s request to participate in this year’s International Labour Organization （ILO） conference has been rejected, marking another setback for the nation’s participation in international events, a New Power Party （NPP） official said yesterday.

The 106th session of the conference, a high-level annual event, is to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from Monday through June 17.

NPP Secretary-General Chen Hui-min （陳惠敏） said the party was told that several International Trade Union Confederation unions and the Taipei-based Chinese National Federation of Industries （全國工業總會） have been excluded from this year’s conference.

Union and federation representatives have been excluded on the grounds that the UN does not allow non-member states to take part in its meetings. The UN agency has 187 members.

“Union and federation representatives have taken part in the conference several times in the past few years,” Chen said.

Chen made the remarks at a meeting sponsored by the Taiwan Association of University Professors in Taipei, which discussed Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly （WHA） last month.

Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin （林鶴明） said Taiwan has long participated in ILO meetings, and urged the organization to follow the precedent of letting union representatives take part in its events.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Association of University Professors president Lin Hsiu-hsin （林秀幸） said that Taiwan’s exclusion from this year’s WHA and uncertainty over whether a Taipei-Shanghai Forum would be held this year have underscored that China has been changing the mode of cross-strait exchanges over the past year.

The latest incidents “will not be the last,” she said.

Taiwan first attended the WHA as an observer in 2009, a year after former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） came to power and pursued a more conciliatory China policy.

Taiwan had taken part in every WHA since then, until this year.

Its exclusion is widely seen as the latest move by China to obstruct Taiwan’s international participation, a strategy that has become more aggressive since President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） came to power in May last year.

Cross-strait relations have cooled since Tsai took office, mainly due to her refusal to heed Beijing’s calls to recognize the so-called “1992 consensus” as the sole political foundation for cross-strait exchanges.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Additional reporting by Su Fang-he

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • New Power Party Secretary-General Chen Hui-min is pictured at a news conference in Taipei yesterday discussing Taiwan’s rejected bid for participation at the World Health Assembly last month. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    New Power Party Secretary-General Chen Hui-min is pictured at a news conference in Taipei yesterday discussing Taiwan’s rejected bid for participation at the World Health Assembly last month. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
梅雨鋒面洶洶來襲 雨彈狂炸全台
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
吃大餐✧紅酒嫩豬排
好清爽✧韓式泡菜
甜湯✧古早味綠豆蒜
泡過的茶包有妙用！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Taiwan’s ILO meeting bid rejection another setback


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年6月4日‧星期日‧丁酉年五月初十日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.