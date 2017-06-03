| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》World pledges to save ‘Mother Earth’ after Trump’s snub

2017-06-03  03:00

/ Reuters, BERLIN and BRUSSELS

China and Europe yesterday pledged to unite to save “Mother Earth” in the face of US President Donald Trump’s decision to take the world’s largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact.

Others, including Russia, India and Mexico, quickly signaled their commitment to the accord, although a Kremlin aide said it would not be viable without US participation.

France said it would work with US states and cities — some of which have broken with Trump’s decisions — to keep up the fight against climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization sought to quantify Trump’s decision, estimating that US withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3°C to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

Trump, tapping into the “America first” message he used when he was elected president last year, said he would withdraw the US from the landmark 2015 global agreement on tackling global warming.

He said that participating would undermine the US economy, wipe out US jobs, weaken US national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to other countries.

The move was met with a mix of dismay and anger around the world — from many in industry, as well as governments, which scrambled to renew their commitment to curbing global warming.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith, said the accord was needed “to preserve our Creation.”

“To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let’s continue going down this path so we’re successful for our Mother Earth,” she said to applause from lawmakers.

In Paris, the venue for the pact, French President Emmanuel Macron turned Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan on its head, saying in a rare English-language statement that it was time to “make the planet great again.”

A long-scheduled meeting yesterday between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang （李克強） and top EU officials in Brussels was dominated by Trump’s decision.

The meeting was to end with a joint statement pledging full implementation of the Paris deal, committing China and the EU to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more “green” technology and helping raise US$100 billion per year by 2020 to help poorer countries reduce their high-polluting emissions.

China has emerged as Europe’s unlikely partner in this and other areas — underlining Trump’s isolation on many issues.

“There is no reverse gear to energy transition. There is no backsliding on the Paris agreement,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

Russia struck a rare negative note.

While Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump’s decision would prompt Russia to rethink its own stance, the Kremlin suggested the withdrawal could be fatal to the pact.

Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov said the US move punched a gaping hole in the Paris accord.

“It’s obvious that without the participation of the United States the Paris agreement will be unworkable, because the United States is one of the biggest generator of emissions,” he said.

  • Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, on Thursday, objecting to US President Donald Trump`s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate accord. Photo: AFP

2017年6月3日‧星期六‧丁酉年五月初九日
