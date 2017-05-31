| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
疏運花蓮受困旅客 合富快輪凌晨安抵基隆港 淡水清水祖師繞境 陣頭派出所前互毆 PR 用手機看新聞 看對「時辰」很重要！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tiananmen vigil to feature Lee Ming-che

2017-05-31  03:00

HELPING HAND: Human rights advocates plan to travel to Europe to seek support for Lee’s release, ideally either next month or in September, the vigil organizers said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A vigil that is to be held in Taipei to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre is also to draw attention to Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che’s （李明哲） detention in China on charges of “subversion of state power,” the event’s organizers said on Monday.

The vigil is to mention Lee and underline that his case is not isolated, but is one of many amid deteriorating human rights in China, Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Chiu E-ling （邱伊翎） said.

The vigil, organized by the Taiwanese Students Working Group for Promoting China’s Democratization, the association and the New School for Democracy, is to take place in Liberty Plaza between the National Theater and Concert Hall on Sunday.

The organizers said China’s oppression of human rights advocates has not abated 28 years after the massacre, a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing on June 4, 1989.

The Chinese government has stepped up its surveillance and oppression of its citizens, with the aim of suppressing the development of Chinese civil society and continuing its autocratic regime, the organizers said.

“As Taiwanese, we should not delude ourselves into thinking that China’s dictatorship and autocracy will not affect us as long as we close our doors and mind our own business,” they said.

The association plans to travel to Europe to seek support for Lee’s swift release, Chiu said.

The trip would ideally take place next month or in September, when the UN Human Rights Council and the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance are to convene, Chiu said.

The trip to Europe was suggested by Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu （李凈瑜）, before she left to visit the US on May 14, Chiu said.

A plan is still in the works, she said, adding that the final decision would be made by Lee Ching-yu.

The association said its next step would be to launch a new petition to get more people involved in Lee Ming-che’s case.

While some people have criticized Lee Ming-che for going to China in the first place, a petition would help people better understand the problem, Chiu said.

“Through public petitions, we hope to raise awareness of this issue and to keep members of the public informed of the facts,” she added.

Lee Ming-che, a staff member at Wenshan Community College in Taipei and a former Democratic Progressive Party staffer, went missing on March 19 after entering China via Macau and was later confirmed to have been detained by the Chinese authorities.

China on Friday announced that Lee Ming-che had been arrested on charges of “subversion of state power.”

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman An Fengshan （安峰山） said that an investigation into the case found that Lee Ming-che had frequently traveled to and from China since 2012, and had worked with Chinese to develop plans of action and establish an illegal ring aimed at subverting Beijing.

An did not provide further details.

Beijing has refused to discuss Lee Ming-che’s case with Taiwanese authorities and has ignored requests to allow his relatives to visit him.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
台灣成亞洲同婚平權先驅
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
家常菜✧豆干滷小卷
好清爽✧麻醬雞絲
蒸饅頭如何不黏底？
南北粽子大不同！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tiananmen vigil to feature Lee Ming-che


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月31日‧星期三‧丁酉年五月初六日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.