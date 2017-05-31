《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Regulations stifling tech industry: TCA chairman

2017-05-31 03:00

PROGRESSIVE: The nation needs laws that keep pace with tech developments to offer a friendly working environment to foreigners, Tung Tzu-hsien said

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The government should relax regulations on hiring foreign white-collar workers and on Internet-related businesses to stimulate the development of the nation’s technology industry, Taipei Computer Association （TCA） chairman Tung Tzu-hsien （童子賢） said yesterday.

“I hope the government’s regulations keep up with the pace of growth in the technology industry. There are regulations that are adverse to its development,” Tung said at the opening ceremony of Computex Taipei at the Nangang Exhibition Center.

Tung, who is also chairman of Pegatron Corp （和碩）, said that businesses in the Hsinchu Science Park built apartments and other amenities for foreign engineers and their families in an effort to attract white-collar talent to the nation.

However, foreign workers often meet difficulties when trying to extend their work permits, he said.

For example, the Immigration Act （移民法） requires the children of foreign employees to leave the country when they reach the age of 20, Tung said.

“It seems that enterprises are trying to offer a friendly working environment for foreign talent, but regulations are doing the opposite,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony. “Those are negative factors stalling the progress of Taiwan’s industry.”

The speed of technological development is faster than any one could have imagined, he said.

“Five years ago, you would not have thought a drone could fly above your head or a driverless car would operate on the roads, but those technologies are being realized now,” Tung said.

He also referenced ride-hailing app operator Uber’s problems with local authorities.

It is a combination of transportation and technology, but its operating model does not fit local regulations, Tung said.

“Taiwan is not alone. There are many nations working on drafting new laws, seeking a balance between regulating new technologies and not depressing the development of the industry,” Tung said.

At the ceremony, Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） said that the government is investing in improving infrastructure and cultivating local talent as part of a package of measures to help transform the nation’s economic structure.

The government launched the “Asian Silicon Valley” project in Taoyuan last year to offer resources for innovative start-ups, Chen said, adding that the initiative would attract foreign investment to the nation and help Taiwanese start-ups expand their global reach.

Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung （李世光） said the ministry has been “working day and night”to draft amendments that would provide a better environment for the information and communication technology industry.

The ministry also plans to revise the Company Act （公司法）, the Statute for Industrial Innovation Act （產業創新條例） and the Electricity Act （電業法） in an effort to stimulate investment, Lee said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES