| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
李承龍砸石狛犬引公憤 家長怒吼：這是在傷害小朋友 毀逸仙國小石狛犬 李承龍、邱晉芛送辦一言不發 PR 用手機看新聞 看對「時辰」很重要！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Education memorandum with Philippines renewed

2017-05-29  03:00

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwan and the Philippines have renewed a memorandum of understanding （MOU） for educational cooperation, extending it for five years to continue promoting exchanges in higher education, Taiwanese officials based in Manila said.

In accordance with President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） “new southbound policy,” educational cooperation and exchanges with the Philippines will continue to deepen under the MOU, the officials said.

The policy seeks to develop closer ties with Southeast and South Asian nations, as well as New Zealand and Australia.

The MOU was first signed in 2012 in an effort to boost exchanges between personnel and educational institutions, and was due to expire on Monday last week.

Filipinos have a good command of English and most of the Philippine population is young, Representative to the Philippines Gary Lin （林松煥） said.

If Filipinos studied in Taiwan, it would help alleviate the problem of low enrollment numbers at the nation’s universities caused by low birth rates, Lin said, adding that Taiwan has good teachers and a sound learning environment.

Filipino students would also have the opportunity to learn more about Taiwan’s culture and gain a better understanding of the nation, he said.

The efforts to boost exchanges in higher education included an MOU last year between Taiwanese universities in the Southern Taiwan Universities Alliance （STUA） and the University of the Philippines （UP） system.

Under the memorandum, STUA offers at least 100 spots per year for teachers from the UP system to study for master’s or doctoral degrees in Taiwan.

Many Taiwanese universities have sent delegations to Philippine schools on academic and educational exchanges.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
台灣成亞洲同婚平權先驅
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
電鍋煮✧味噌叉燒
傳統甜點✧雪花糕
海味✧小卷絲瓜麵線
多汁的芒果這樣挑！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Education memorandum with Philippines renewed


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月29日‧星期一‧丁酉年五月初四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.