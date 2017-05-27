| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 President’s guard probed over sexual harassment

2017-05-27  03:00

LAPSE IN DISCIPLINE: Major Yang Chih-wen allegedly sent inappropriate pictures and messages to a female colleague, while another guard showed up for duty drunk

By Jake Chung / Staff writer

The Presidential Office yesterday said it has launched an internal investigation into an allegation that Major Yang Chih-wen （楊志文）, a bodyguard of President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, has been sexually harassing Colonel Chen Yueh-fang （陳月芳）, the first female guard to be posted at the Presidential Office Building.

The Chinese-language Web site Up Media on Wednesday reported that Yang had sexually harassed Chen through the Line messaging app by sending her inappropriate pictures and messages, and allegedly stopped her at a washroom and at the parking lot of the Presidential Office Building.

Chen reported the incident to the head of the guard, Lieutenant General Liu Chih-pin （劉志斌）, who transferred Yang to the Special Operations Center to resolve the issue, the report said.

Liu said it was a preventive measure while he looked into the allegations, but added that while he notified Chen that she was entitled to bring the issue before the Gender Equality Commission at the Presidential Office, Chen had declined to do so at the time, the report said.

According to video footage from the parking lot, Yang tried to talk to Chen, but kept away from the colonel while she completely ignored him, Liu said.

Chen brought the issue to the commission after a talk with superiors, the report said.

Meanwhile, another member of the presidential bodyguard, Chan Tsung-han （詹宗漢）, has been expelled for drinking before duty.

Chan had not been drinking while on duty, as he was on stand-by on the day of the incident, Liu said, adding that it was not the first time Chan had been caught drinking before or while on duty.

Chan was also transferred to the special operations center, Liu said.

Chan later tendered his resignation as he felt he would be unable to rise through the ranks due to the incident, according to a separate report from Up Media.

Chan’s request was approved and he is to officially leave the service on July 1, the report said.

Strict adherence to discipline is a basic requirement for personnel overseeing the security of the nation’s head of state, the Presidential Office said, adding that the reports on Chan reflected the standards asked of its personnel.

Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang

  • Colonel Chen Yueh-fang, right, the first woman to be appointed air attache, walks down a corridor in the Presidential Office Building in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taipei Photojournalists Association

