《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》SinoPac Financial confirms change in top management
SCRUTINY: The Financial Supervisory Commission commended SinoPac for the change in management and said it will continue to monitor the company
By Ted Chen / Staff reporter
SinoPac Financial Holding Co （永豐金控） yesterday confirmed the resignation of a number of top executives announced late on Wednesday following repeated run-ins with regulators due to the firm’s shortcomings in governing the activities of its subsidiaries.
On July 1, Yu Kuo-chih （游國治） would be relieved of his posts at the company, which are president and chief financial officer of SinoPac Financial, and chairman of Bank SinoPac （永豐銀行）, SinoPac Financial said in a statement.
Tsai Chien-chih （蔡建志）, chairman and president of SinoPac Securities （Asia） Ltd （永豐金證券亞洲）, a Hong Kong-based brokerage subsidiary, and Chuang Yao （莊耀）, president of SinoPac Leasing Co （永豐金租賃）, would also be leaving their posts, the company said.
The company’s leasing and banking unit had violated regulations by extending questionable loans to companies whose proprietors are related to SinoPac Financial’s founding family, surnamed Ho （何）, and its Hong Kong-based brokerage had racked up infractions by processing purchases of in Tatung Co （大同） shares on behalf of Chinese investors amid an ongoing proxy fight at the home appliances brand.
The Hong Kong-based brokerage and its clients had also incurred considerable losses after a precipitous plunge in China Huishan Dairy Holding Co （中國輝山乳業） shares, with Hong Kong regulators later suspending trading in the stock.
The Financial Supervisory Commission, which last month slapped SinoPac Financial with a NT$100 million （US$3.32 million） fine for the infractions, yesterday commended the leadership change at the company, and said that it would continue to monitor its efforts to improve corporate governance.
However, the commission said it cannot penalize the Hong Kong-based brokerage for facilitating stock purchases by Chinese investors due to limitations set by the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）.
Regarding China Huishan Dairy, the commission said that the brokerage did not break rules set by Hong Kong financial regulators.
Meanwhile, New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） yesterday said he was not satisfied with the resignations as SinoPac Financial chairman Ho Shou-chuan （何壽川）, who he said was the main culprit for the infractions, remained unscathed.
SinoPac Financial has also canceled an investors’ conference scheduled for next week.
The company has outlined plans to reduce the number of positions that an executive can occupy, and improve internal controls against risks and conflicts of interests in dealings with interested parties.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 世大運最新宣傳片太強大 網友狂問「誰做的」
- 港大民調：香港人最喜歡台灣人 最討厭的不意外
- 5.8億門檻高？洪總：花錢製造效益
- 刀腿女主動貼近粉絲 朝聖龍山寺
- 產創初審打折通過 新創加碼多保留
- 大雨特報升級 屏東縣嚴防豪雨
- 台中市優化公車專用道破爛 6月啟動路平
- 鸚鵡易跟人親 叫聲穿牆易惹鄰怨
- 澎萬安演習順利 明漢光登場
- 威力彩6.07億頭獎1注獨得 獎落高雄三民！
- 中職Live》高國輝11局致勝安 富邦力退兄弟止敗
- 幫詐欺集團隱身 6大學電腦高手被逮
- 小S包4000萬票房 狠K林志玲
- 找路難 鶯歌中山路249巷、329巷擬更名
- 花現白河》阿勃勒「黃金雨」 與蓮花比美
- 全台唯一》虎頭埤「水時計」 水滴排圖案
- 贈秀林文面照 文史人盼保存文化
- （影音）阿湯哥同套西裝直奔機場 揮手離台撂2字！
- 走私美軍通訊器材 中國女恐判150年
- 亞洲少年跆拳賽 陳詩欣掌兵符
- 《謠言終結站》孕婦擦類固醇藥膏 300克以下無害
- 〈台股青紅燈〉強國人不愛強國幣
- 張玉嬿單身踢館國師 虧唐綺陽算桃花不準
- 行動書車來了 關山地政所兒童悅讀
- 中國加強打房 鼎固對上海仍樂觀
- 座車爆炸 希臘前總理巴帕德莫斯重傷
- 鋒面滯留 中南部7縣市發布大雨特報！
- 保障實習生 擬訂實習教育專法
- 《體育署調查六都中最胖》 鄭文燦︰不能市長胖就說桃園胖
- 三鶯大橋改建 8月底啟動
- 五月天MV拯救世界 聯手奧特曼英雄圓夢
- 除塵蟎吸塵器真的有用嗎？ 實測給你看
- 《醫師建議》帕金森氏症中後期 不宜開車
- 中職》林哲瑄雷射肩不容挑戰 恰恰再見安沒了（影音）
- 東奧總經費估1.39兆日圓
- 礁溪違規農舍 宜縣府：限期月底拆除
- 蘋果與晶電聯手 在台生產Micro LED
- 債務風險上升 穆迪降中國信評
- 「瘸」厄文單節21分 最佳男主角
- 台壽保1元買安聯8萬張保單 破局
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》SinoPac Financial confirms change in top management
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email