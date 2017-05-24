| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
（影音）阿湯哥清晨襲台 精神大好讚爆台粉
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Allies speak out for Taiwan at WHA

2017-05-24  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s diplomatic allies, as well as the US, Germany and Australia, on Monday spoke out on behalf of Taiwan regarding its failed bid to join the WHO’s 70th World Health Assembly （WHA） as an observer in the face of pressure from Chinese authorities.

It is simply absurd for China to claim that Taiwan is “a province of China,” as Taiwan demonstrates all the conditions of a sovereign nation — an autonomous government, free elections and its own national anthem and national flag, Vincentian Minister of Health Robert Browne said in regards to China’s citation of the “one China” principle.

“We know that we are fighting for the right cause, and ensuring that the WHA lives up to its name,” Browne said.

The WHO should not make political compromises and should distance itself from politics, Browne said, adding that he hoped that his speech might open doors for Taiwan.

Taiwan has done more for Palau than China, Palauan Minister of Health Emais Roberts said, adding that he personally cherished his nation’s relations with Taiwan.

It is not right for the WHO to be doing exactly the opposite of what its members espouse through talks of basic human rights, national health programs and assertions that “no one will be abandoned,” Roberts said.

“We must express the US’ disappointment,” US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said in regards to Taiwan not receiving an invitation to attend the WHA as an observer, as it has for the past eight years.

Disease is not concerned with national borders and can spread rapidly, which poses a danger to the safety of people around the world, Price said, adding that the US hoped the next WHO secretary-general would prioritize disease-related issues so nations worldwide might prevent, detect, react to and control diseases and outbreaks.

“We believe that the WHO and the WHA should be as inclusive as possible,” Australia’s representative said, adding that Canberra believed inviting Taiwan to attend as an observer was an important signal that the WHO is interacting with Taiwan.

Germany supports that all entities “meaningfully participate [in the WHO] inclusively and without exception,” Germany’s representative said, adding that it hoped the lack of invitation for all observers that have attended in the past few years could be rectified by next year.

The Burkinabe representative thanked Taiwan for its long-term assistance in health services in Burkina Faso, adding that the WHA should not leave any nation out.

Meanwhile, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan （蘇嘉全） on Facebook thanked all diplomatic allies and other friendly nations for their support.

Taiwan could not condone China’s blocking of the nation from attending the WHA — and by extension cutting Taiwan off from the WHO — on the basis of political reasoning, Su said.

It is heartening to see 11 nations support it in its efforts to be invited to attend the WHA as an observer, Su said.

Taiwan’s health and medical systems are renowned worldwide, and its ample experience in disease prevention has been recognized worldwide, Su said, adding that allowing Taiwan to participate in the WHA is not only upholding the basic human rights of its 23 million people, but also ensuring that Taiwan’s knowledge could be added to the global effort on disease prevention.

Su called on legislators across party lines to support the government’s initiative to fight for more support for Taiwan on the international stage.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, second left, shakes hands with Burkinabe Minister of Health Nicolas Meda at a cocktail party yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

    Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, second left, shakes hands with Burkinabe Minister of Health Nicolas Meda at a cocktail party yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
蔡政府執政週年總體檢
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧泰式打拋肉
古早味甜點✧蜜番薯
越式✧牛肉河粉
好喝綠豆湯怎麼煮？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Allies speak out for Taiwan at WHA


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月24日‧星期三‧丁酉年四月廿九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.