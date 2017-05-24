《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Allies speak out for Taiwan at WHA
/ Staff writer, with CNA
The nation’s diplomatic allies, as well as the US, Germany and Australia, on Monday spoke out on behalf of Taiwan regarding its failed bid to join the WHO’s 70th World Health Assembly （WHA） as an observer in the face of pressure from Chinese authorities.
It is simply absurd for China to claim that Taiwan is “a province of China,” as Taiwan demonstrates all the conditions of a sovereign nation — an autonomous government, free elections and its own national anthem and national flag, Vincentian Minister of Health Robert Browne said in regards to China’s citation of the “one China” principle.
“We know that we are fighting for the right cause, and ensuring that the WHA lives up to its name,” Browne said.
The WHO should not make political compromises and should distance itself from politics, Browne said, adding that he hoped that his speech might open doors for Taiwan.
Taiwan has done more for Palau than China, Palauan Minister of Health Emais Roberts said, adding that he personally cherished his nation’s relations with Taiwan.
It is not right for the WHO to be doing exactly the opposite of what its members espouse through talks of basic human rights, national health programs and assertions that “no one will be abandoned,” Roberts said.
“We must express the US’ disappointment,” US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said in regards to Taiwan not receiving an invitation to attend the WHA as an observer, as it has for the past eight years.
Disease is not concerned with national borders and can spread rapidly, which poses a danger to the safety of people around the world, Price said, adding that the US hoped the next WHO secretary-general would prioritize disease-related issues so nations worldwide might prevent, detect, react to and control diseases and outbreaks.
“We believe that the WHO and the WHA should be as inclusive as possible,” Australia’s representative said, adding that Canberra believed inviting Taiwan to attend as an observer was an important signal that the WHO is interacting with Taiwan.
Germany supports that all entities “meaningfully participate [in the WHO] inclusively and without exception,” Germany’s representative said, adding that it hoped the lack of invitation for all observers that have attended in the past few years could be rectified by next year.
The Burkinabe representative thanked Taiwan for its long-term assistance in health services in Burkina Faso, adding that the WHA should not leave any nation out.
Meanwhile, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan （蘇嘉全） on Facebook thanked all diplomatic allies and other friendly nations for their support.
Taiwan could not condone China’s blocking of the nation from attending the WHA — and by extension cutting Taiwan off from the WHO — on the basis of political reasoning, Su said.
It is heartening to see 11 nations support it in its efforts to be invited to attend the WHA as an observer, Su said.
Taiwan’s health and medical systems are renowned worldwide, and its ample experience in disease prevention has been recognized worldwide, Su said, adding that allowing Taiwan to participate in the WHA is not only upholding the basic human rights of its 23 million people, but also ensuring that Taiwan’s knowledge could be added to the global effort on disease prevention.
Su called on legislators across party lines to support the government’s initiative to fight for more support for Taiwan on the international stage.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 陳時中賀WHO新幹事長 署名「中華民國台灣」
- 陳星被拍到了！搭名車出入別墅 妻女這樣生活...
- 台北》垃圾代燒不完? 雲林才接 竹縣也來
- 陳時中函WHO新秘書長 署名中華民國台灣
- 〈全球AI圍棋最前線〉圍棋AI如哈伯望遠鏡 AlphaGo擊敗中國最強圍棋高手柯潔
- Ella帥兒勁寶滿月 Selina封嬰兒界金城武
- 第十三屆林榮三文學獎徵文辦法
- 高山杜鵑花開延後 預估6月盛開
- 桃市唯一沒操場 幸福國中盼到風雨教室
- WHO新幹事長衣國籍出線 未來恐不利台參與WHA
- 少女遭性侵被閨密通報 後續發展讓她更加痛苦…
- 宜蘭家扶溫媽媽包粽20年 送受助家庭
- 今年本土首例登革熱 基因定序改判境外移入
- 中職30年 僅3隊繳過權利金
- 曼徹斯特演唱會恐攻 社群媒體助尋人
- 灌醉女同事性侵 淫公僕判賠80萬
- 《謠言終結站》滴椰子油治眼過敏？ 食藥署：沒根據勿信
- 搭高鐵台鐵 將有定型化契約
- 魔法仙女環 鹿港國中草坪菇菇長成圓圈
- 自由廣場》蔡易餘的高EQ 我欣賞
- 蘇菲雅春夏禮服 玫瑰花園 繽紛多彩婚紗 層次堆疊+立體貼花 典雅時裝感
- 中職唯二太魯閣族 曾陶鎔盼明星賽返鄉
- 進口貨免稅降門檻 最快9月
- 〈圖文專欄〉黛安的微醺畫語
- 冷血鴛鴦拐街友結婚 狠殺詐保
- 88歲明華園薪傳 「藝三代」接棒
- 台股青紅燈》萬點下的病貓
- 基層軍官荒 立委提案延長尉官服役年限
- 宏達電醫療人工智慧 DeepQ導入虛擬實境
- 4章1Q午餐擬漲 新北問卷由家長決定
- 勇士締超級紀錄 連3年殺進總冠軍戰
- 租賃YouBike達130站 周轉率冠全台
- 在日台僑團體大融合 將成立全台連
- Rain報喜 金泰希懷蜜月寶寶
- 經費追加至94億 淡江大橋四度流標
- 延長工時超過上限 遠雄人壽挨罰
- 預定8月完工》中山高做隔音牆 竹北段塞爆
- 留「住」教師 恆春公教宿舍拚今年動工
- 玉井芒果套袋 一天兩千請嘸人
- 一例一休 林揆︰政院立場未變
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Allies speak out for Taiwan at WHA
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email