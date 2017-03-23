| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
野柳泊逸飯店鍋爐房起火 251住客緊急疏散
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSU demands ‘Taiwan’ used at 2020 Olympics

2017-03-23  03:00

NEIGHBORLY: A petition started in Japan by expatriates and Japanese has gathered more than 60,000 signatures in support of changing the name of Taiwan’s Olympic team

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Solidarity Union （TSU） yesterday demanded that the government use “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei” during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and called on recently installed Sports Administration Director-General Lin Te-fu （林德福） to resign over his refusal to make the change.

TSU officials and members of the party’s youth department staged a demonstration in front of the Sports Administration’s office in Taipei, holding placards that said: “Taiwan is Taiwan,” “We are not Chinese Taipei,” “Down with ‘Olympic model,” “Rectify the name to Taiwan now” and “Down with Sports Administration, stop belittling Taiwan.”

Former TSU legislator Chou Ni-an （周倪安） said the so-called “Olympic model” that says Taiwan must compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” was agreed to by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） government, but the political and social climate has since changed.

“For transitional justice, this must also apply to our participation in international sporting events,” Chou said.

Chou said Taiwanese athletes should use the name that is a true representation of their nation.

“It is especially important. Even President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） always calls herself the president of Taiwan on the international stage,” Chou said.

The protest was directed at Lin, who in several media interviews and statements in recent weeks has said that the agency will continue to use the name “Chinese Taipei” for Taiwanese teams and athletes at the Olympic Games.

“We know people are not happy about using ‘Chinese Taipei,’ but we have to accept it. If we try to make a name change, maybe our right to take part in Olympics will be taken away, so that is another problem. At these international sports tournaments, we have to continue use the old moniker. It cannot be changed simply because we want to,” Lin said.

The “Olympic model” refers to the 1989 agreement reached between Taiwan and the International Olympic Committee that only the name “Chinese Taipei” — not “Taiwan” or “Republic of China （ROC）” — can be used at Olympic venues and that only the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee flag can be used at Olympic events.

“Why was Lin appointed head of the sports agency? We can see his attitude is typical of a ponderous, stuck-up bureaucrat. He is not worthy of the post. If he encounters any problems is he always going to say: ‘Well, it is difficult to change, so we have to abide by the old rules’?” Chou said.

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Wang Ting-yu （王定宇） asked government officials to fight for a name change at a legislative committee session.

“We should promote and support the campaign seeking to change the name from ‘Chinese Taipei’ to ‘Taiwan.’ There is a vigorous movement in Japan, which was initiated by Japanese and joined by Taiwanese living there. It has gathered more than 60,000 signatures and is to be presented to the International Olympic Committee,” Wang said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Members of the Taiwan Solidarity Union yesterday stage a protest outside the Sports Administration in Taipei against Director-General Lin Te-fu, demanding that Taiwan’s team compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the name of

    Members of the Taiwan Solidarity Union yesterday stage a protest outside the Sports Administration in Taipei against Director-General Lin Te-fu, demanding that Taiwan’s team compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the name of "Taiwan" instead of "Chinese Taipei." Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧照燒牛五花
古早味✧蔭油辣椒醬
吃甜甜✧焦糖烤布丁
咖啡渣的除臭妙用！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSU demands ‘Taiwan’ used at 2020 Olympics


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月23日‧星期四‧丁酉年二月廿六日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.