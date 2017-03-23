《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSU demands ‘Taiwan’ used at 2020 Olympics
NEIGHBORLY: A petition started in Japan by expatriates and Japanese has gathered more than 60,000 signatures in support of changing the name of Taiwan’s Olympic team
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
The Taiwan Solidarity Union （TSU） yesterday demanded that the government use “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei” during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and called on recently installed Sports Administration Director-General Lin Te-fu （林德福） to resign over his refusal to make the change.
TSU officials and members of the party’s youth department staged a demonstration in front of the Sports Administration’s office in Taipei, holding placards that said: “Taiwan is Taiwan,” “We are not Chinese Taipei,” “Down with ‘Olympic model,” “Rectify the name to Taiwan now” and “Down with Sports Administration, stop belittling Taiwan.”
Former TSU legislator Chou Ni-an （周倪安） said the so-called “Olympic model” that says Taiwan must compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” was agreed to by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） government, but the political and social climate has since changed.
“For transitional justice, this must also apply to our participation in international sporting events,” Chou said.
Chou said Taiwanese athletes should use the name that is a true representation of their nation.
“It is especially important. Even President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） always calls herself the president of Taiwan on the international stage,” Chou said.
The protest was directed at Lin, who in several media interviews and statements in recent weeks has said that the agency will continue to use the name “Chinese Taipei” for Taiwanese teams and athletes at the Olympic Games.
“We know people are not happy about using ‘Chinese Taipei,’ but we have to accept it. If we try to make a name change, maybe our right to take part in Olympics will be taken away, so that is another problem. At these international sports tournaments, we have to continue use the old moniker. It cannot be changed simply because we want to,” Lin said.
The “Olympic model” refers to the 1989 agreement reached between Taiwan and the International Olympic Committee that only the name “Chinese Taipei” — not “Taiwan” or “Republic of China （ROC）” — can be used at Olympic venues and that only the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee flag can be used at Olympic events.
“Why was Lin appointed head of the sports agency? We can see his attitude is typical of a ponderous, stuck-up bureaucrat. He is not worthy of the post. If he encounters any problems is he always going to say: ‘Well, it is difficult to change, so we have to abide by the old rules’?” Chou said.
Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Wang Ting-yu （王定宇） asked government officials to fight for a name change at a legislative committee session.
“We should promote and support the campaign seeking to change the name from ‘Chinese Taipei’ to ‘Taiwan.’ There is a vigorous movement in Japan, which was initiated by Japanese and joined by Taiwanese living there. It has gathered more than 60,000 signatures and is to be presented to the International Olympic Committee,” Wang said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 慟！手球女國手邱佩雯 檳榔攤前遭客運撞死
- 為衣翻臉 見父背影 開富爸賓士撞死他
- 孕妻挺肚當冒險王 宥勝一打二喊：不要不要
- 台中市建築經營協會辦義賣 籌3百萬助惠明
- 扁被爆跑攤 陳致中︰純訪友
- 地中海「藍窗」垮了 來「澎湖鯨魚洞」重溫美景
- 法國大選首辯 馬克宏超前勒班
- 雪的禮讚─日本山形縣
- 國民黨議員批浮編 台中市追加預算案遭擱置
- 所長排解同志糾紛話被誤解 慢速播放原音是這樣
- 英國國會遭恐攻 目前已攀至4死20傷
- 美光在台DRAM基地 8月投產
- 百貨美人節 卡友禮療癒風─統一時代新櫃登場 SOGO北海道展甜點吸客
- 市農會理監事改選 綠營居下風
- 職訓開班 新增3D列印課程
- 湖南蟲／六個神
- 堵人頭黨員 國民黨訂「團進團退」條款
- 雪佛龍南非資產 賣給中國石化集團
- 文化部長鄭麗君：為台灣音樂建置更大的家
- 查酒駕變查乘客 楊丞琳搭小黃被盤查
- 夢想NBA 胡瓏貿不怕被笑
- 花蓮兩潭自行車道大崩壞 封路遲未修
- 達人培育2新品種蘭花 蘭展獲獎
- 大福彩、今彩539開獎囉！
- 植樹、淨灘、護蟹 愛綠島一起來
- 台北市老人共餐送利多 每餐補助40元變80元
- 入學通知單寫生父母 領養人困擾
- 克服兩光樂器 三光國中管樂摘冠
- 沈玉琳高中才肯喊爸 失智父晚年遺忘他是誰
- 北投製片廠 中攝影棚錄音室設為歷史建築
- 農地友善耕作 每年每公頃補助3萬
- 司改會議》判例文化扼殺法官創造 險被委員廢除
- 英議會外攻擊事件 死者增至4人
- 長期關注維權 NGO工作者李明哲赴中失聯
- 一例一休有爭議 勞動部研擬4月發布「函釋」
- 人倫悲劇！口角爭執 子持菜刀狠劈父
- 反恐訓練中心落成 模擬世大運遭恐攻
- 《徵文啟事》SOHO族的美麗與哀愁
- 身心障礙蕭夙芳 一人社工、全家志工
- 六輕台化粉塵爆炸 幸無傷亡
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSU demands ‘Taiwan’ used at 2020 Olympics
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email