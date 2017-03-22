| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Homegrown submarine plan launched

2017-03-22  03:00

INDEPENDENT DEFENSE: The nation lacks experience building submarines, but is working on addressing those problems, shipbuilder CSBC’s chairman said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The nation is hoping to build its first homegrown submarines within eight years and commission them into service within a decade, the shipbuilder tasked with carrying out the program said yesterday.

CSBC Corp, Taiwan （台灣國際造船） chairman Cheng Wen-lung （鄭文隆） said there were problems that needed to be worked out because Taiwan lacks experience in building submarines, but added that the difficulties were being addressed.

CSBC, the nation’s only listed shipbuilder, has built more than 100 ships for the navy and will use that experience in developing the local submarine program, he added.

Cheng’s comments came as CSBC and the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding （MOU） with the navy earlier yesterday in Kaohsiung to jointly build submarines for the military.

The project is part of a broader initiative to develop an independent national defense industry.

The project will have two main phases, the MOU said.

The first will be to complete the design for the submarines and will have a budget of about NT$2 billion （US$65.66 million）, Cheng said.

The second stage will involve building the submarines, he said, without giving any cost projections for the vessels or estimates of how many submarines would be built.

According to the schedule, the indigenous submarines are to be completed within eight years and then commissioned into service within a decade, he said.

Cheng was asked about the planned submarines’ design and whether it would be based on the designs of existing submarines in the navy’s fleet, which were purchased from the US in the 1970s and the Netherlands in the 1980s.

“The design will be based on a model that meets the needs of Taiwan’s self-defense,” he said.

Institute vice president Gao Chung-hsing （杲中興） said that the most important part of the program is building a system that integrates all equipment and ensures the safety of ships operating underwater.

The institute will cooperate with CSBC in these areas, Gao said.

Yesterday’s signing was also witnessed by President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, who said the construction of submarines is the most challenging aspect of the nation’s policy to create an independent national defense industry.

The government will exhaust all means and pool its resources to solve any problems associated with building the submarines, she said.

Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan （馮世寬） also attended the signing ceremony, which was preceded by the formal send-off of a fleet of navy vessels on a training mission that will include goodwill visits to some of the nation’s diplomatic allies.

During the ceremony, Tsai boarded the Hai Lung-class submarine the Hai Hu in Zuoying Military Harbor to watch a simulation of a torpedo launch.

Taiwan has long tried to acquire submarines from other countries with little success because of their reluctance to upset China.

In 2001, then-US president George W. Bush authorized the sale of eight diesel-electric submarines to Taiwan, but the deal never came to fruition because of political wrangling in Taiwan and questions over whether the US, which did not produce conventional submarines at the time, could supply the vessels.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Navy officers look on yesterday as President Tsai Ing-wen waves from the hatch of a submarine at Zuoying Military Harbor in Kaohsiung. Photo: Chang Chung-i, Taipei Times

    Navy officers look on yesterday as President Tsai Ing-wen waves from the hatch of a submarine at Zuoying Military Harbor in Kaohsiung. Photo: Chang Chung-i, Taipei Times

  • President Tsai Ing-wen, rear right, watches in Kaohsiung yesterday as Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology president Chang Kuan-chun, front left, and CSBC Corp chairman Cheng Wen-lung, front right, sign a memorandum of understanding to build submarines. Photo: Chang Chung-i, Taipei Times

    President Tsai Ing-wen, rear right, watches in Kaohsiung yesterday as Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology president Chang Kuan-chun, front left, and CSBC Corp chairman Cheng Wen-lung, front right, sign a memorandum of understanding to build submarines. Photo: Chang Chung-i, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧綠咖哩雞
古早味點心✧麥仔煎
輕鬆煮✧杏鮑菇菜飯
草莓怎麼洗才正確？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Homegrown submarine plan launched


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月22日‧星期三‧丁酉年二月廿五日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.