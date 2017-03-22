《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Counterterrorism Center opens in Taoyuan’s Sinwu
By Lee Jung-ping and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
Opening its Counterterrorism Center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District （新屋） yesterday, the National Police Administration （NPA） said the center would usher in a new age of counterterrorism efforts in the nation.
At the ceremony, presided over by Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong （葉俊榮）, center employees conducted their first drill, which simulated a terrorist attack on the Taipei Universiade athletes’ village.
The simulation included bomb attacks, random shooting and hostage-taking, arrival of a counterterrorist taskforce via helicopter and exchange of fire with the “terrorists” and the successful extraction of the hostages, the agency said.
The Ministry of the Interior in 2003 authorized construction of the center, but revisions of the plan and difficulty in finding contractors delayed the start of construction until 2015. The center was finally completed last year.
The center includes an administration building, dormitories, a mess hall and training grounds for urban combat, climbing and rappelling, hostage rescues, and general combat training, Yeh said.
The center plans to add facilities for simulated shooting environments, as well as attacks on hijacked planes or mass urban transit cars — complete with models of a plane and MRT car — to round out its training capabilities, the NPA said.
The center is to be the primary training facility for anti-terrorist task forces and peace-keeping units, but would also be available for other units for training, the agency said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 五月天相約329見！地點在最懷念的地方
- 美外匯報告倒數 台幣恐見2字頭
- 恆河視同「人類」 印度法院裁決加強保護
- 交部調查確認肇事責任 蝶戀花旅行社即起廢照
- 馬國電檢局讓步！完整版《美女與野獸》將在馬上映
- 甩肉逾5公斤 台東縣府有獎
- 北韓再嗆美國 發布摧毀航母、轟炸機影片
- 蔡︰ 「台日友好」 大家已琅琅上口
- 高價自費診所誕生 初診要1.2萬
- 考試傳舞弊 中油開除16僱員
- 盤查合理懷疑 李永得：警方還在硬拗
- 京都最令人失望景點 清水寺、金閣寺榜上有名
- 石門水庫加強清淤 3成2仍淤積
- 巨人全主場賽事 台灣直播
- 〈廢核救家園〉福島核災6年 真相漸解
- 桃園區農會再傳賄選 2人交保
- 中客不來業績反漲 連鎖業者連開5間新飯店
- 法官名嘴亂爆料英監聽川普 遭電視台冷凍
- 綠博4.1啟動 鐵公路輸運免塞車
- 試院審查會通過 公務員年金採計基準改為10年
- 5大產業一例一休衝擊大 桃市府將專案輔導
- 經典賽4強今開戰╱波推新秀先發 簡森入荷關門
- 390元水陸空遊日月潭 係金ㄟ
- 紫河壯觀 林內邀客賞蝶看花
- 蛙兒「春吶」求偶 城市另類樂音
- 吳念真讚精準 朱德剛再演《人間》系列
- 曾為愛失去所有 王心凌重啟巡迴演唱會
- 愛不到俏女模 渣男闖屋刺殺
- 「抓猴」硬忍 就怕被咬非法侵入
- 樹林鐵路立體化 想搭上前瞻列車
- 提勒森提互相尊重 挨轟對中讓步
- 蘭展成果發表會 賴清德：目前無其他政治規劃
- 龍千玉談兒落淚 澄清救兒花費不到千萬
- 乍暖還寒 北台今低溫降到15度
- 《謠言終結站》經常剃體毛 不會改變毛髮粗細
- 一次性刨鋪 中華路全線「修容」
- 雲科大打造點子交易平台 輔導青年創業
- 桃子腳「腳力」驚人 學子競走國際摘金
- 遠航馬公重落地 飛高旅客苦等檢修
- 清明節掃墓不塞車 高市府推11線免費專車
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Counterterrorism Center opens in Taoyuan’s Sinwu
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email