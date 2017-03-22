| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Counterterrorism Center opens in Taoyuan’s Sinwu

2017-03-22  03:00

By Lee Jung-ping and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Opening its Counterterrorism Center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District （新屋） yesterday, the National Police Administration （NPA） said the center would usher in a new age of counterterrorism efforts in the nation.

At the ceremony, presided over by Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong （葉俊榮）, center employees conducted their first drill, which simulated a terrorist attack on the Taipei Universiade athletes’ village.

The simulation included bomb attacks, random shooting and hostage-taking, arrival of a counterterrorist taskforce via helicopter and exchange of fire with the “terrorists” and the successful extraction of the hostages, the agency said.

The Ministry of the Interior in 2003 authorized construction of the center, but revisions of the plan and difficulty in finding contractors delayed the start of construction until 2015. The center was finally completed last year.

The center includes an administration building, dormitories, a mess hall and training grounds for urban combat, climbing and rappelling, hostage rescues, and general combat training, Yeh said.

The center plans to add facilities for simulated shooting environments, as well as attacks on hijacked planes or mass urban transit cars — complete with models of a plane and MRT car — to round out its training capabilities, the NPA said.

The center is to be the primary training facility for anti-terrorist task forces and peace-keeping units, but would also be available for other units for training, the agency said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

  • Members of the Wei-An Police Special Services Commando conduct a hostage rescue drill at yesterday’s opening ceremony for the National Police Administration’s Counterterrorism Center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District. Photo: CNA

    Members of the Wei-An Police Special Services Commando conduct a hostage rescue drill at yesterday’s opening ceremony for the National Police Administration’s Counterterrorism Center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District. Photo: CNA

2017年3月22日‧星期三‧丁酉年二月廿五日
