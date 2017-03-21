| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
南蘇丹客機墜毀機場 傳機上44人全數生還 富豪慈善家大衛洛克斐勒辭世 享壽101 大師94狂 灌醉樂迷的雪莉雙桶吉他
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taiwan-Japan relations are a priority: president

2017-03-21  03:00

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday said that her administration has listed Taiwan-Japan relations as a diplomatic priority and is determined to carry them to the next level, as the Executive Yuan approved a proposed name change for the agency handling bilateral ties.

Tsai made the remarks during a meeting at the Presidential Office with representatives of the Taiwanese Association in Japan, an association founded in 1973 of which most members are Taiwanese living in Japan and their spouses.

“‘Taiwan-Japan friendship’ has become a catchphrase nowadays, with the two nations being an important holiday destination for people on both sides,” Tsai said.

The warming ties are evidenced by the record 6 million bilateral visits between the two nations last year, she added.

Further evidence of the two sides’ improving relations is the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association’s decision to change its name from the Interchange Association, Japan, in December, she said.

Tsai said she has defined relations between Taipei and Tokyo as her administration’s diplomatic priority after being sworn in, with the legislature also establishing an exchange association on May 6 last year between the two nations.

“My hope is that with the joint endeavor of the executive and legislative branches of the government, as well as your [members of the Taiwanese Association in Japan’s] concerted efforts in Japan, we can improve Taipei-Tokyo ties,” Tsai said.

Tsai and Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） also received a Japanese delegation headed by Japanese MP Keisuke Suzuki.

Tsai’s speech was followed by the Executive Yuan’s announcement that it had approved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ plan to rename the Association of East Asian Relations to the “Association of Taiwan-Japan Relations,” to better reflect the organization’s functions.

The Association of East Asian Relations is in charge of handling ties with Japan. Its office in Tokyo changed its name to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan in 1992.

Japan also set up a quasi-official organization, formerly known as the Interchange Association, Japan, to represent its interests in Taipei.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
泰式風味✧椰子雞湯
清爽熱炒✧菇炒秋刀
稀飯好朋友✧海苔醬
這樣炒蝦仁才脆口！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taiwan-Japan relations are a priority: president


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月21日‧星期二‧丁酉年二月廿四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.