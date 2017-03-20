| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
妙齡女攀坐15樓外牆 警、消面前墜樓命危
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Infrastructure plans to address eight key issues: NDC

2017-03-20  03:00

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Preliminary plans for the Executive Yuan’s infrastructure project are estimated to cost nearly NT$100 billion （US$3.26 billion） and address eight key infrastructure issues as well as water and drought prevention, the National Development Council （NDC） said.

National Development Council Deputy Minister Tseng Shu-cheng （曾旭正） said the project revolves around one key concept — that the public will see all infrastructure as useful.

The project is aimed at addressing issues that have long triggered public complaints, such as a lack of parking; improving road quality; developing urban functions in small to medium-sized cities; establishing local industrial parks; promoting local cultural specialties; overhauling schools to create multi-functional establishments; merging public service establishments; and fostering recreational and sports-friendly environments, Tseng said.

Central government agencies would establish evaluation rules, while cities and counties are to propose projects based on their needs.

The project seeks to encourage friendly competition, Tseng said, citing parking as one example.

If a city submits a detailed plan on how to crack down on illegal parking near a new parking lot, the plan might stand a better chance of winning funding, he said.

Details such as the amount of funding local governments are willing to shoulder are all aspects that will be evaluated, but the key to proposals’ success will be their viability, Tseng said.

As for drought and flood prevention, the Water Resources Agency is planning to emphasize projects in the center and south of the nation, with the initial goal of preventing flooding, he said.

It also plans to increase the number of parks and greenways near urban areas, he said.

In other news, the Executive Yuan has promised to assess Yilan County’s application for funding of a direct railway between Taipei and Yilan as part of a plan to reduce highway traffic volumes and reduce the travel time for train passengers.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
法式✧牛肉通心麵
吃甜甜✧地瓜奶酪
自己在家煽豬油！
蔥薑蒜這樣保存！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Infrastructure plans to address eight key issues: NDC


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月20日‧星期一‧丁酉年二月廿三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.