《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Protesters decry Aboriginal committee
TODAY’S THE DAY: Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Yao Jen-to said that it was not fair to judge the office’s committee before it even had a chance to meet
By Wu Po-wei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA
The Presidential Office’s committee for Aboriginal historic and transitional justice issues, which is due to hold its first meeting today, has not sufficiently researched the issues it is to discuss, an Aboriginal rights campaigners said yesterday.
There cannot be justice if the committee does not truly understand all of the facts, they said, adding that they are concerned the meeting will lead to little more than the chanting of slogans.
Criticizing the government’s failure to include private land within the scope of the legal definition of traditional Aboriginal territory, a group of campaigners has been staging a “sleepout” on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building since Feb. 23.
They yesterday reiterated their demands that the government retract the proposed Aboriginal land guidelines announced on Feb. 14 and called for the resignation of Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod.
Documentary filmmaker Mayaw Biho, an Amis, said the government should recognize that transitional justice is about reconciliation, adding that such reconciliation is impossible if the government has not properly investigated the issues.
The government has been idle in addressing Aboriginal issues, he said, noting that today’s meeting comes seven months after President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） made an apology to the nation’s Aborigines.
“Twelve very brave committee members initially submitted proposals for discussion related to traditional Aboriginal land, but all 12 later withdrew their proposals,” Indigenous Youth Front member Savungaz Valincinan said.
Tsai emphasized her support for Aboriginal land rights while she was campaigning for the presidency, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng （施正鋒） said, adding that the private land excluded by the guidelines accounts for half of traditional Aboriginal land in the nation.
“The guidelines leave no room for Aborigines to even voice an opinion,” Shih said.
Biho concurred, adding: “Traditional land is very important to Aboriginal communities and with the guidelines they are going to lose a million hectares of land.”
He called on Tsai to review the issue carefully, adding that the protesters would continue their sleepout until the committee produces a more just proposal on Aboriginal land guidelines.
The committee spent four months waiting for each Aboriginal community to appoint their representatives to the committee meeting, Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Yao Jen-to （姚人多） said.
It is unfair to the committee for it to be judged as illegitimate or unrepresentative before it has the chance to meet, as well as not helpful in terms of establishing lines of communication, Yao said.
Transitional justice measures take time, Yao said.
While many have criticized the committee as being a “toothless tiger,” citing its lack of legal authority to conduct investigations, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kolas Yotaka, an Amis, yesterday said the committee’s investigation report would nevertheless have a great impact on transitional justice measures and history education.
Even though the committee does not have investigative authority that the police have, it can conduct research based on academic materials, government records and the oral history of Aboriginal communities.
Such research efforts have helped uncover 400 years of history of the Aborigines in Taiwan and would help carry out transitional justice measures related to Aboriginal communities, she said.
The results of the research should be collated and included in textbooks to tell a more inclusive history of the peoples of the nation, the lawmaker said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Aboriginal rights campaigners, including singer Nabu Husungan Istanda, left, singer/songwriter Kimbo Hu, fourth left, and documentary filmmaker Mayaw Biho, holding microphone, hold a news conference on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday as part of their ongoing protest against the government’s definition of traditional Aborginal land and its committee for Aboriginal historic and transitional justice issues. Photo: CNA
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 無故被盤查 李永得：台北戒嚴了？
- 星期專論》馬英九被起訴只是開始！
- 警疑口出「咖小」激怒當事人 檢方不挺
- 僅賽格威較威 桃猿洋將「投」大
- 尿道被塞發泡填縫劑 醫呼︰被抓漏了
- 蔡依林噴無名火 封口拒聊錦榮
- 150噸回收物 堆放國六高架橋下
- 【人生作業簿】你的天賦是什麼？
- 不捨台大再被傷害 校長楊泮池：任滿不續任
- 紅鞋案纏身7年 利菁送醫身心崩潰
- 兩種喝起來真的一樣？專家：百事與可口可樂差在...
- 蔡總統：中台灣是下世代台灣支柱
- JUN.K墜地後自曝復健影片 右手臂整支石膏粉絲心疼
- 學生會發聲挽留 盼校長別默認不實指控
- 白宮嗆辣發言人捱批沒品味 俗豔領帶高調吸睛
- 抗中國？ 菲律賓計畫在南海修築軍事設施
- 柚花季健走、箭筍宴 主角都遲到
- 童軍給他新生命 老爹也把餘生奉獻給原鄉
- 天天可換巢 日租房暗藏「淫」憂
- 巴黎機場驚恐 奪軍槍男遭擊斃
- RADWIMPS門票1小時完售 粉絲30秒就搶不到
- 《裸照驚駭》西恩潘愛女自慰曝光 柴克嘿咻照外洩
- 妙齡女攀坐15樓外牆 警、消面前墜樓命危
- 李永得轉運站被盤查 同地點附近去年曾經......
- 避免干擾調查 學界要求即起請假
- 葉啟田回春月砸6萬元 被警告不能近女色
- UBA》健行首闖冠軍戰 今與台師大爭王
- 邊泡澡邊幫iPhone充電 英國男子觸電身亡
- 潤膚乳有助燃性！英國37人擦完後意外遭燒死
- 傳美將售台先進火箭 射程逾200公里
- 【異色童話館】綠野仙蹤
- Henry自曝單身9年 希澈吐槽：只見面到交往前
- 疑夫外遇少婦哭坐頂樓 警驚險「拉」人救援
- 許效舜捧麵亂入 鐵獅大鬧國樂團
- 實踐校草「夢幻人魚線」超勾人 特殊癖好竟是舔xx？！
- 過總統故鄉後空氣開始變好？ 原來「守護神」是它
- 高雄市長黨內初選廝殺 陳菊嫌煩
- 糯米糰出道20年首赴日本錄音 歌迷送禮超感心
- LG拒修手機 消保官：不排除發警訊
- 韓星轉戰東南亞市場 南韓業界省思「市場多樣化」
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Protesters decry Aboriginal committee
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email