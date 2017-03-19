| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Sunflower activists rally on three-year anniversary

2017-03-19  03:00

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） should swiftly pass supervisory articles requiring transparency and civic participation in any negotiations with China, protesters said yesterday at a rally commemorating the three-year anniversary of the Sunflower movement.

The Sunflower movement refers to student-led protests that began on March 18, 2014, in which students occupied the legislative chamber for almost 23 days to protest a trade in services agreement with China and how it was handled by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） government.

More than 100 people gathered outside the Legislative Yuan for the commemoration.

“How many times have legislative committee meetings been held to review supervisory articles? Zero,” Restoration of Taiwan Social Justice convener Aman Wu （吳濬彥） said, leading the crowd in chanting “we want an answer” as to when the review would begin.

“The DPP has not been willing to put political capital behind the supervisory articles, but instead has been putting them on the back-burner,” said Taipei Society president Chiou Wen-tsong （邱文聰）, who drafted the “civil society version” of the supervisory articles, the passage of which was a key demand of Sunflower activists.

Swift passage is crucial to create a framework before negotiations, he said.

“If we wait until China extends an olive branch, passage at that time will end up being read as a hostile gesture,” he said. “We have to make China give up unrealistic dreams and realize that unification will happen only on a democratic foundation.”

“The crucial issue is not whether the DPP would be willing to sell out, the issue is that they are likely to face enormous pressure from corporations and even the US,” Economic Democracy Union convener Lai Chung-chiang （賴中強） said.

“I once hoped that the DPP would realize its promise and we should give them more time. However, giving the party more time has not seen a sincere effort made on their part, it has been a series of broken promises and excuses,” Lin wrote on Facebook, questioning the sincerity of KMT Legislator William Tseng’s （曾銘宗） decision to initiate a review at the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee next week.

New Power Party Legislator Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） said his party would not support next week’s review, calling instead for cross-caucus negotiations to initiate a cross-committee review.

DPP spokesman Chang Chih-hao （張志豪） said that the party has included the supervisory articles in a list of priority legislation for the current legislative session.

The DPP caucus version represents the party and responds to the public’s demands, he said.

Additional reporting by Su Fang-ho

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Chen Wei-ting, left, Lin Fei-fan, second left, and New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang, right, leaders of the 2014 Sunflower movement, attend an event marking the third anniversary of the movement in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

    Chen Wei-ting, left, Lin Fei-fan, second left, and New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang, right, leaders of the 2014 Sunflower movement, attend an event marking the third anniversary of the movement in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
北檢起訴馬英九
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
揭秘✧鬍鬚張滷肉飯
冷飲✧提拉米蘇咖啡
古早味✧蒜蓉辣椒醬
這樣炒出Ｑ彈米粉！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Sunflower activists rally on three-year anniversary


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月19日‧星期日‧丁酉年二月廿二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.